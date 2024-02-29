Women's college basketball has a new scoring queen. Caitlin Clark has proven that she is lethal on all three levels of scoring, even as far as halfcourt. But, there is still one person she has to usurp to get the sole title of the best scorer in all of college basketball, LSU legend Pete Maravich. Along the way, the Iowa great has been setting ticket sales records against Ohio State and also torching Minnesota before March.
Caitlin Clark shattered yet another feat when they trampled over Minnesota. The Iowa scoring threat just launched and sank her 155th three-pointer of the season. This meant that she now holds the single-season record for most threes. Caitlin Clark surpassed Taylor Pierce from Idaho who knocked down 154 shots from far out in 2019, per The Athletic.
Caitlin Clark: immortal in the record books
This was not the only part of history that happened before the eyes of the crowd at Williams Arena. Clark shattered Lynette Woodard's record to become the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball. She also became the first Big Ten Conference women's basketball player to record more than 500 three-pointers in her career. Clark has not shown any signs of pulling the trigger from outside as she has a chip on her shoulder against Ohio State.
All of these were also done alongside a triple-double en route to the demolition of Minnesota. She knocked down 12 out of her 20 shots from the field to notch 33 points. Then, Clark grabbed nine defensive rebounds and an offensive rebound to lead his team in crashing the boards. Finally, the Iowa legend dished out 12 assists for the night. The only drawback was her five turnovers but the history behind the numbers is too great to be overshadowed.
Clark now has her 17th triple-double and nearing closer to Pete Maravich's record. With this confidence, she toyed with the Minnesota defense and exposed their lapses which led to a bonkers 108 to 60 scoreline when the final buzzer sounded. All of these are much needed if they want to win over the Buckeyes in their next matchup. That 15-game winning streak will be hard to stop but Clark surely has all the confidence and weapons to make sure they reign supreme in the Big Ten Conference.