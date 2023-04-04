Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Caitlin Clark set the college basketball world on fire in March Madness, but it wasn’t enough for Iowa Basketball to beat Angel Reese and the high-flying LSU Tigers in the national championship. Despite that, First Lady Jill Biden offered an invite to the Hawkeyes to come visit the White House because of their impressive efforts in the Big Dance, which stirred controversy across social media.

Well on Tuesday during an interview with ESPN, Clark herself explained why she doesn’t believe her team should do so.

Via Awful Announcing:

Caitlin Clark shares on OTL that she doesn't want to go to the White House despite Jill Biden's stated interest in hosting her and the Iowa team. "I don't think runner-ups usually go to the White House. I think LSU should you know enjoy that moment for them" pic.twitter.com/3SDePqXUll — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 4, 2023

Clark certainly has a valid point. No runner-up in any sport is ever invited to the White House. It would just be wrong. The Iowa guard also gave LSU their flowers and voiced how social media is being far too harsh on Angel Reese for her gestures at Caitlin Clark during the title game.

Perhaps Biden is just looking at it from a sportsmanship perspective. That being said, her idea in the first place is just bonkers. No chance any competitor is going to take a trip to DC after losing the biggest game of their lives. Ridiculous.

Clark is truly bringing more fans to women’s basketball because of her generational talent, swagger, and professionalism. She scored 191 points in the NCAA Tournament and scored 40+ points in back-to-back games in the Elite Eight and Final Four. With Steph Curry range and the ability to manipulate a defense with her high basketball IQ, we could be looking at the next WNBA star in the coming years.

Clearly, Clark also has a good head on her shoulders.