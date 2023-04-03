Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Iowa Basketball star Caitlin Clark couldn’t hold back her tears after the Hawkeyes fell short against LSU basketball in the NCAA Tournament women’s championship game on Sunday.

In their postgame presser after Iowa lost to LSU 102-85, Clark talked about their March Madness run and her hope that she made an impact to a lot of young kids who look up to her. She highlighted that like everybody else, she was also a kid before who only had a dream.

The 21-year-old sharpshooter further highlighted that the Hawkeyes can be proud of what they accomplished in the competition and celebrate everything they’ve done despite their failure to win the title.

“I want my legacy to be the impact that I can have on young kids and the people in the state of Iowa. I hope I brought them a lot of joy this season, I hope this team brought them a lot of joy. I understand we cam up one win short, but I think we have a lot to be proud of and lot to celebrate,” Clark shared while in tears, via CBS Sports.

“I was just that young girl, so all you have to do is dream and you can be in moments like this.”

"I want my legacy to be the impact that I have on young kids and the people in the state of Iowa. I hope I brought them a lot of joy this season." -Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/LfmnVamTXC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 2, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sure enough, plenty of fans showed their love for Caitlin Clark after that emotional moment. While they lost, she has certainly earned the admiration of a lot of people. After all, there’s no denying that she and Iowa basketball made the whole March Madness a lot more fun.

“You are the best role model for young people and leader on and off this court! You are the bright light that shines. Keep being you!!” one fan commented.

Another supporter said, “a class act and brought joy to kids young and old this season! Will be watching as your future grows!”

An LSU faithful added, “From an LSU fan: This loss doesn’t take anything away from you. You will go down as the best basketball player of all time – man or woman.”

“My heart is with her. Just a stellar athlete and human being. I hope that she continues her work in the community as endorsement deals come rolling in.”

Caitlin Clark may have failed to win the title, but her story is just getting started.