Caitlin Clark, who has broken numerous records and become one of the greatest scorers in college basketball history regardless of gender, wowed fans and even basketball legends with her play in a monumental game. UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma, as well as Paul Pierce, an NBA champion and Basketball Hall of Famer, gave out some incredible praise to Clark.
In one of the most anticipated basketball games in recent history, Clark dropped 41 points and 12 assists to lead the Iowa women's basketball team back to the Final Four with a 94-87 victory over the defending national champion LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight on Monday.
Today, Pierce said on FOX Sports' “Undisputed” program that Clark reminded him of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.
“I was mesmerized by her. I will tell you this: this was the greatest performance I've ever seen in the NCAA tournament, girl or boy,” Pierce said. “This is Steph Curry's influence now. … My only comparable to her is Steph Curry. I've never seen anything like it.”
Pierce also discussed the racial component of the game, with Iowa being a predominantly white team and LSU being a predominantly Black team.
We saw a white girl [Caitlin Clark] in Iowa do it to a bunch of Black girls. That gained my respect,” Pierce said. “She did it to some girls from LSU who we thought was some dawgs — defending champs — and put 'em on their knee and spanked them.”
UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma, who is regarded by some as the greatest college basketball coach in history and will meet Clark and Iowa in the Final Four next weekend, went a step further than Pierce in his praise of Clark.
“I don't need to be seeing her drop 50 on us next weekend,” Auriemma said. “I love her. I think she's the best player — forget that I ever said Paige was the player in the country. I think she's the best player of all time.”
As UConn's head coach, Auriemma has won 11 national championships and more than 1,200 games, in addition to coaching countless great players, including Clark's idol Maya Moore, making his statement even more profound.
Clark's legacy and accomplishments have been the talk of the college basketball world this season. As a senior, Clark has surpassed Kelsey Plum for the most career points in Division I women's college basketball history, Lynette Woodard for the most career points in major women's college basketball history (Woodard played before the NCAA began sanctioning women's basketball), and Pete Maravich to become the all-time points leader in Division I college basketball history.
A national championship would be the perfect ending for Clark's career, though. One of the few honors she has not won, a national title in her final collegiate game could convince those who are still impartial to those like Cheryl Miller, a two-time national champion and three-time national player of the year with USC in the 1980s; Breanna Stewart, a four-time NCAA champion, four-time NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player, and three-time consensus national player of the year; or Diana Taurasi, a three-time national champion, two-time Most Outstanding Player, and two-time national player of the year.
While Clark, who declared for the WNBA Draft a month ago, will never win multiple national championships at Iowa, her legacy as one of the very best and most popular players is undeniable.