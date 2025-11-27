The Texas Rangers enter the final week of November with trade speculation building around two of their biggest stars, and the discussion intensified Wednesday after a national clip ignited league-wide reaction. As trade rumors and speculation around Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom continue to spread online, attention now turns to Texas offseason decisions while the franchise navigates a financial landscape shaped by the ongoing broadcast rights crisis.

The conversation began when the Foul Territory network posted a segment from Dallas Morning News reporter Evan Grant on its X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The clip addressed how the Texas Rangers may need to evaluate every option as they confront the uncertainty surrounding their television revenue. The concern fueled immediate discussion, especially as fans considered the possibility of two franchise stars being involved in any future move. The outlet shared the video and offered context around the financial challenges that could force difficult decisions.

“The Rangers have to be at least open to the idea of trading Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom if a team approaches them, says @Evan_P_Grant.”

— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 27, 2025

Grant’s comment on the show sent shockwaves through the fan base because any discussion involving two franchise cornerstones signals how serious the revenue uncertainty has become. However, trading either star remains incredibly complex. deGrom, who completed his first full season back in 2025 with 30 starts, a 12-8 record, and a 2.97 ERA, holds a full no-trade clause that gives him complete control to veto any deal. Seager, meanwhile, has a limited no-trade clause and can block trades to eight specific teams, making him technically easier to move, though dealing the face of the franchise would still represent a monumental decision.

The root issue remains the same as the Rangers face the possibility of losing more than $100 million in local television income if the Bally Sports collapse continues. That threat pushes the front office to hear out any call, even if the chances of a blockbuster move stay minimal. It also helps explain why the team has shifted from adding payroll to exploring more creative ways to manage it.