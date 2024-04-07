Caitlin Clark's performance in Sunday's NCAA tournament title game against undefeated South Carolina has been nothing short of historic, as she delivered an impressive 18 points in the first quarter alone, setting a record for a single quarter in title game history. The Iowa women's basketball senior's offensive onslaught, marked by her 3-for-4 shooting from three-point land, 5-for-8 from the field, and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line, has not only set the tone for the game but also captured the attention of one of basketball's biggest names, LeBron James.
In a tweet, James praised Clark's performance and addressed any doubters head-on, saying, “If you don’t rock with Caitlin Clark game you’re just a FLAT OUT HATER!!!!! Stay far away from them people!! PLEASE”.
This endorsement from the NBA icon highlights Clark's dominance on the court and serves as a rebuke to naysayers, cementing her status as one of the most impressive talents in college basketball.
The second quarter saw Clark break another record, this time setting the record with her 480 points (and counting) in the NCAA tournament, surpassing the previous record held by Tennessee great Chamique Holdsclaw from the late '90s, per Asher Feldman of NBC News.
With under 1:30 remaining in the half, she nailed a signature three-pointer to bring her game total to 21 points — matching her entire output from the Final Four matchup with UConn, where she initially struggled. With her tournament-best 41 points against LSU and a season-high 49 points in a game against Michigan, these benchmarks are within reach for Clark in her last college appearance.
Her remarkable scoring spree has left the crowd in Cleveland buzzing and further heightened expectations as the game progresses. Her ability to generate offense not only through her scoring but also by setting up her teammates has been a driving force for Iowa this season.
If the Hawkeyes win, it would be their first NCAA championship, following last year's final where they fell to LSU with a score of 102-85. South Carolina, on the other hand, has won the title twice before, in 2017 and 2022.
At the half, South Carolina maintained a slim lead over the Hawkeyes at 49-46. The Gamecocks' Te-Hina Paopao is three-for-three on 3-pointers made so far this game, while freshman guards Tessa Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley have contributed nine and seven points, respectively.
As the game continues, all eyes will be on Clark to see if she can maintain the momentum and lead her team to an elusive championship in what has already become a game for the history books.