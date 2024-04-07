While there are tons of sports events taking place on Sunday, April 7th, all eyes are on the Women's March Madness championship game between Iowa and South Carolina. Caitlin Clark will be looking to defeat a juggernaut of an opponent, but she has quite a few fans in her corner, including legendary Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout.
In the same way that Clark has revolutionized women's college basketball, Trout helped change the game of baseball in the MLB with his ridiculously high-level of play in every aspect of the game. Ahead of the Angels series finale against the Boston Red Sox, Trout pulled up to the game repping a Clark jersey, paying homage to Iowa's star guard ahead of the biggest game of her career.
Caitlin Clark hoping to make Mike Trout, many other fans proud
After taking the sports world by storm last year during Iowa's run to the championship game, Clark has elevated her performance to a whole new level this season as she's led the Hawkeyes back to the championship game. Clark has been vital to Iowa's offense (31.7 PPG, 9 APG, 7.3 RPG, 45.8 FG%) as she takes over games with her ridiculous long-distance shooting, while also finding a way to get her teammates involved on offense as well.
Clark will face her biggest challenge yet as she takes on an undefeated South Carolina team that has largely steamrolled every team they have faced in the tournament. Aside from a narrow four-point win over Indiana in the Elite Eight, the Gamecocks have won all four of their other March Madness contests by at least 12 points.
The run that Clark and Iowa have gone on has captivated sports fans everywhere, and it's drawn more attention to the women's March Madness action than ever before. After a controversial ending saw the Hawkeyes barely get past UConn in their Final Four contest, you can bet that there will be even more folks tuning in to see if Clark can defeat South Carolina and win the championship that has eluded her throughout her college career.
While there are a lot of similarities between her and Trout, their inability to win a title to this point is one of the biggest marks on their achievements. Trout has had a decent start to his 2024 campaign (.233 BA, 3 HR, 3 RBI, .836 OPS), but as he continues to stand pat on a horrid Los Angeles Angels team, chances are his championship drought will extend another season this year.
After showing up to his game repping a Clark jersey, though, it's clear Trout is hoping that Clark's championship drought ends on Sunday afternoon. Whether or not Iowa wins will largely be due to how Clark plays, and with the support of Trout and millions of fans all over the world, she will be looking to put the cherry on top of her wildly successful collegiate career.