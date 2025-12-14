Myles Garrett was seen in the Cleveland Browns' 31-29 Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans with Japanese lettering on his wrist tape. Leading up to Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bears, Garrett revealed to his fans what the Japanese lettering means.

While speaking with Stacey Dales of the NFL Network, the 29-year-old edge rusher spoke in Japanese, then revealed what the messages on his wrist tape mean. He essentially compares himself to Godzilla, the King of the Monsters.

“On my left hand is Godzilla, on my right is King of the Monsters, that's who I think I am,” said Garrett.

The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year is having a monster 2025-26 campaign (fitting, right?). He's on pace to break Michael Strahan's single-season sack record of 22.5, set in 2001. Myles Garrett enters the Week 15 contest against the Bears with 20.0 sacks. Just three more and he'll have the record. He leads the league in that category while also recording 53 combined tackles (39 solo) and three forced fumbles.

Despite his efforts, the Browns are just 3-10 on the season and are effectively eliminated from the playoffs. The defense has actually played well, while the offense has experienced its struggles.

The final stretch of the regular season likely has two main goals for this team. One, for Garrett to break the single-season sack record, and two, for Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders to continue developing his game and potentially proving himself worthy as the starter for next year.

Including Sunday's matchup, Myles Garrett has four games to try to break Michael Strahan's record. Time is on his side for now, but the Browns' opponents likely won't make it easy for him.