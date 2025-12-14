On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bears will hit the field to take on the Cleveland Browns, looking to bounce back from last week's loss vs the Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver Rome Odunze was expected to be a go for this one after there was some doubt over his status due to a foot injury.

Earlier in the day, Odunze had been ruled active for the game, which seemed to put that concern to bed.

However, evidently, something happened between that time and when the game actually began.

“#Bears WR Rome Odunze, who is officially active, is being ruled out after aggravating his foot injury. Bad news right before kickoff,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

At this point, it is unclear if something happened in warmups that changed Odunze's status from active to out, but it's certainly a tough blow for a Bears team that is looking to get healthy at the right time as the NFL playoffs loom.

The good news for Chicago is that they aren't exactly playing a juggernaut in the Browns on Sunday, so if Odunze had to be out for a game, this would be the one to miss.

In any case, at the conclusion of the Browns game, the Bears will next take the field next week for a rematch against the Packers, this time at home in Soldier Field.