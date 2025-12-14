48 Hours in Vegas has a new lead, LaKeith Stanfield.

The Oscar-nominated actor will be replacing Jonathan Majors following his 2023 assault conviction. Stanfield will be portraying NBA icon Dennis Rodman, following his notorious side quest in 1998.

The press release states the film with follow the “untold story of Dennis Rodman's legendary trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals, just as the Rodman's Chicago Bulls are on the verge of completing their second consecutive three-peat championship in eight years.”

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Erin Westerman shared how he applauded Rodman's legacy and impact on the game as well as his excitement of Stanfield portraying the NBA icon, saying, “Dennis Rodman is more than a basketball player, more than a personality, he's an entire cultural phenomenon. His bold style and physical presence, combined with an iconic persona, created a larger-than-life impact on and off the court. There'll never be another like him. LaKeith and the incredibly talented team on this film will bring the legend to life in this most extraordinarily unbelievable story.”

Article Continues Below

Stanfield shares how he feels taking on the role of this NBA legend who was known for making his own rules.

“I'm genuinely excited to help create an exhilarating, joyful work that both honors and thoughtfully examines the legacy of Rodman and fellow trailblazers,” he said in a statement. “Those who moved to the beat of their own drum, undeterred by the obstacles placed before them, then and now.”

Stanfield was nominated for an Oscar in 2021 for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. He is also known for his performances in the films The Book of Clarence, Sorry to Bother You and Get Out as well as the hit FX dramedy series Atlanta.