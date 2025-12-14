North Carolina fired offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens immediately after its 2025 college football regular season finale, leaving a coveted position vacant on Bill Belichick's staff. With multiple candidates on the board, Houston Texans assistant Ben McDaniels has emerged as an under-the-radar name to monitor.

McDaniels is the younger brother of New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Considering the older McDaniels' decorated history with Belichick, his younger companion would make for an ideal pairing on paper.

Ben McDaniels was identified as a potential Kitchens replacement by On3 Sports due to his family's ties to Belichick, as well as his college football history. The 45-year-old is viewed as an up-and-coming NFL assistant who has also spent multiple seasons on the coaching staffs of Rutgers and Michigan.

McDaniels was with Rutgers in 2014 and 2015 before joining the Chicago Bears the following year. He returned to the college scene on Jim Harbaugh's staff with Michigan in 2018, before signing with the Texans in 2021.

Although McDaniels joined the Texans under former head coach David Culley, he has been retained by the team's last two head coaches. Lovie Smith retained him as Houston's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator in 2022. DeMeco Ryans kept him in the same role upon taking over in 2023.

Josh McDaniels spent 18 years as an offensive assistant under Belichick during two separate stints with the New England Patriots. Josh left Belichick's staff on two separate occasions to accept head coaching positions with the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

Regardless of who Belichick hires as his next offensive coordinator, North Carolina still has another vacant position to fill. Belichick fired special teams coordinator Mike Priefer at the same time as Kitchens and is actively working to fill both roles.