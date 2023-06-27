Caitlin Clark took the basketball world by storm in the last college basketball season when he led the Iowa women's basketball squad all the way to the national championship game.

Although the Iowa Hawkeyes fell short of completing their run with a title, Clark has won individual awards since. In fact, another one has been added to her trophy case, as she won the prestigious Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year on Monday, receiving the Honda Cup at UCLA.

“It is much different than any award show — it's the best from every women's sport in college athletics, and that's what makes it so much fun,” Clark said during the ceremony, per ESPN. “I get to learn what the other athletes' daily lives are like. I'm their biggest fans as well. I try to make time for every women's sport and want to help elevate their sports to the next level, too.”

With Caitlin Clark leading the Hawkeyes, the team was an offensive juggernaut. Clark topped the Hawkeyes with an average of 27.8 points per game on 47.3 percent shooting from the field. She did more than just score a ton of buckets for Iowa, though, as she also dished out 8.6 assists per contest.

In the national title game, Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes were no match to Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers, as they suffered a 102-85 loss but not before the Iowa star scored 30 points and posted eight assists in 35 minutes.

Apart from her Honda Sports Award, Clark also won AP Player of Year, John R. Wooden Award, and Naismith Player of the Year honors.