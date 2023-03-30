Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Iowa basketball is in the Women’s Final Four for the first time since 1993 thanks to the brilliance of guard Caitlin Clark, who is already shaping up to an absolute superstar. Ahead of their much-anticipated matchup with a powerhouse program in Dawn Staley’s South Carolina, Clark explained why she believes the Hawkeyes have a legitimate chance of pulling off the upset this weekend.

Via Hawk Central:

“We have nothing to lose. Why not go out there and be confident? That’s exactly what’s carried us through this tournament. We have a confidence about us that we can do it. That’s half the battle sometimes that you can go into a game and win. We understand we need to rebound the basketball, make shots, but at the same time, why not us. That’s kind of what we’ve been talking about, just go out there and play free and have fun, we’re on one of the biggest stages, this is what you dream of, just dont put pressure on yourself and soak it all in.”

The Gamecocks are the top program in the country and the reigning national champions. As you can see though, that’s not intimidating Caitlin Clark and Iowa. The 21-year-old has been absolutely balling in March Madness, posting three 20+ point, 10+ assist games, and went off in the Elite Eight, making history in the process. She scored 41 points while dishing out 12 times and grabbing 10 boards, becoming the first woman or man to ever register a 40-point triple-double in the Big Dance

With Clark playing like this, anything is possible. Needless to say, Friday night should be quite the ride.