As the NCAA tournament heats up, Iowa women's basketball standout Caitlin Clark is laser-focused on ensuring her final home game Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is one for the history books. The Hawkeyes, seeded first in the Albany 2 Region, are set to face the No. 8 seed West Virginia Mountaineers in what promises to be a fiercely contested second-round matchup.
Clark, known for her skills and leadership on the court, is determined to kick off the game with the intensity and focus that have become hallmarks of her playing style.
“Coming out with a strong start will be really important for us; I think that goes for any game,” Clark said, as reported by Michael Voepel of ESPN. “But our group has played in quite a few March Madness games where we didn't come out and set the tone, and we were able to take a breath and respond … “I think understanding we're not going to win by 25 points. That's not what this is at this point. It's going to come down to single possessions, and you have to execute possessions. You need to get [offensive] boards. We need to not turn the ball over. Little things like that.”
The Hawkeyes are keenly aware of the unpredictable nature of the tournament, a reality brought home by the recent upset of the Big Ten regular-season champion Ohio State Buckeyes by the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday. Iowa's own history in the tournament, including a narrow victory last season against Georgia and a loss the year before to Creighton, serves as a reminder for the team that every game demands full concentration and effort.
“Our group knows better than anybody this is a game that is going to be close,” Clark said of facing West Virginia. “Doesn't really matter what number is next to your name. That's what makes this tournament so fun. You've got to come ready to play. Georgia gave us a great battle [(ast year). It just shows how important singular possessions are in these types of games.”
Caitlin Clark, other Iowa seniors ready to compete in final home game
West Virginia, under the leadership of new coach Mark Kellogg, poses a formidable challenge with its aggressive, high-pressure defense, leading the Big 12 in steals this season. Guards JJ Quinerly and Jordan Harrison have been instrumental in implementing Kellogg's defensive strategy, making the Mountaineers a team that cannot be underestimated.
“I think we're really good defensively,” Kellogg said. “We're aggressive by nature, but we're not the biggest team, either. We don't have a ton of size, so we kind of have to make up for it in other areas.”
For Clark and fellow seniors Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall, the upcoming game represents the culmination of their college careers at Iowa. The support of a sold-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is something the Hawkeyes hope to leverage to their advantage, and the significance of this final home game is not lost on Clark, but she remains focused on the task at hand.
“The environment is too competitive. You're wanting to win so bad, that's not really what you're focused on,” Clark said. “That's something that will hit you either after the game or once the season ends. More than anything, we need to use the crowd to our advantage. Having 15,000 people that want to cheer for you, that's huge.”