Iowa women's basketball star player, Caitlin Clark recently voiced her feelings on the growing enthusiasm surrounding women's college basketball, particularly during the high-stakes March Madness tournament. During a post-game interview Saturday after leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to a decisive 91-65 victory over Holy Cross, Clark shared her insights into the increased attention the women's game is receiving.
Despite not delivering her best shooting performance in the game against Holy Cross, Clark's remarkable playmaking, highlighted by her 27 points and 10 assists, showcases her pivotal role on the team. Beyond the statistics, however, Clark highlighted a broader trend: the palpable excitement for women's college basketball among fans.
Caitlin reflects on her impact on the women's tournament:
"People are more excited about the women's side than the men's side…" pic.twitter.com/7RJck9Xaz3
— Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) March 23, 2024
“I think also just in general, like the excitement around this tournament, like it's super cool. Like people are more excited about the women's side than men's side. And I think that's obviously something that's really never been the case before. It's cool to see how it's evolved,” Clark said in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Blake Hornstein of WHBF 4. “Like, when I first started this when I was a freshman like we couldn't even use the March Madness branding, and now to see this and really it's … just taken another level … I expected to … continue to grow this year and I think that's the coolest thing.”
Caitlin Clark, other women's college basketball stars driving new interest
Clark's observations come at a time when women's basketball is witnessing unprecedented levels of visibility and competitive parity. From larger crowd sizes to heightened media coverage, indicators across the board suggest that the women's tournament is capturing fans' imaginations like never before. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal recently echoed this sentiment, expressing his desire to only tune in for the women's tournament due to its competitiveness and the standout performances of players such as Clark.
The shift in fan focus can be attributed to several factors, including the impact of Title IX, the evolution of social media and the opportunities afforded by NIL rights. These elements have not only elevated the level of play but have also allowed fans to form deeper connections with athletes. Moreover, with stars like Clark breaking records and becoming household names, the narrative around women's basketball is changing, drawing in new audiences and challenging long-held perceptions about the sport.
“Just the crowds at our games, but also just like the people screaming and like wanting our autographs, like … people just scream my name constantly and I think that's something that really never gets old or something you never take for granted,” Clark said. “I think even like when you're out and about like, doing your own things, living your personal life, the people that come up to you and like really support your team and understand the game. I think that's the coolest thing.”
This enthusiasm is quantifiable; women's college basketball has seen a surge in viewership, with TV ratings soaring and tickets for games becoming hot commodities. The demand for women's basketball content has led to significant broadcast deals and increased advertising revenue, further evidence of the sport's ascending trajectory.
As March Madness continues, the spotlight on players like Clark and their teams will only grow bigger. Iowa is set to face West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday.