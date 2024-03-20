NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has revealed that he will be exclusively watching women's college basketball this March Madness, citing the heightened level of competition and excitement on the court. With the women's NCAA Tournament looming, O'Neal's declaration has sparked discussions about the evolving landscape of college hoops.
O'Neal's preference for women's basketball stems from what he perceives as a more captivating and competitive game compared to the men's, highlighting the impressive performances of standout players like Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and JuJu Watkins.
“I hate to say it, but the women players are kicking the men's butts. You've got my Angel Reese. You've got all the girls from South Carolina. You've got JuJu Watkins, you've got Caitlin Clark … It's just a better game, just more competitive,” O'Neal said, per Natasha Dye of People.
A new era of basketball viewership
O'Neal's comments come at a time when women's college basketball is enjoying a surge in viewership, surpassing the men's teams in average viewership this season. This shift reflects the growing recognition and appreciation for the talent and skill displayed by female athletes on the court.
The former LSU star shared his firsthand experience of witnessing the popularity of women's basketball during a recent visit to his alma mater to escort Reese during Senior Night. He noted that the women's game drew a larger crowd than the men's, signaling a significant milestone for the sport and its athletes.
“It was my first time ever seeing the girls' game way more packed than the boys' game, but it was actually a good feeling,” he said. “I'm happy for the young female athletes, and it's inspiring to young girls.”
O'Neal's endorsement of women's college basketball coincides with the historic achievements of players like Clark and Watkins, whose record-breaking games have garnered widespread acclaim. Sports commentators Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe have hailed Clark as a game-changer in women's basketball, highlighting her impact on the sport's visibility and popularity.
Embracing change in college basketball
O'Neal's shift in focus from men's to women's college basketball reflects a broader trend in the sports world, where the talent and competitiveness of female athletes are gaining well-deserved recognition. The increased viewership and endorsement from basketball icons like O'Neal signal a new era of inclusivity and appreciation for women's sports.
Looking ahead to March Madness and beyond, the spotlight will continue to shine on women's college basketball stars like Caitlin Clark, whose contributions to the game extend beyond the court. With their achievements celebrated and their voices amplified, female athletes are inspiring a new generation of fans and athletes alike.
“It's definitely well deserved,” O'Neal said., “We're all in this together. I think sports and music are the only two things that can have people turn off their stress, turn off negative stuff, and just sit and relax and wind down.”
O'Neal admits to not following the men's teams closely enough to make a Final Four prediction this year. However, he said he is hoping for his ideal lineup for the 2024 Women's Final Four: Iowa, LSU, South Carolina and USC, if possible.