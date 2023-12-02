Jason Sudeikis helped fuel the Iowa women's basketball team's win against the Bowling Green Falcons with his famous Ted Lasso dance.

The Iowa women's basketball team took on a cross-conference matchup against the Bowling Green Falcons. The Hawkeyes entered the game as the fourth-ranked team in the country, and they proved their dominance with a 99-65 win. Actor Jason Sudeikis was in attendance and fired the crowd with his iconic Ted Lasso dance.

The Hawkeyes get unmatched energy from a famous fan

The Iowa-Bowling Green game had five minutes left until Halftime when the broadcast recognized Jason Sudeikis' attendance. Sudeikis stood up and gave the crowd energy by channeling his inner Ted Lasso:

Jason Sudeikis hits the Ted Lasso dance courtside at the Iowa women’s basketball game 🕺🤣pic.twitter.com/10J33u5I5R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 2, 2023

Hawkeyes fans get plenty of entrainment with Caitlyn Cark and the Iowa women's basketball team's outstanding performances. However, Jason Sudeikis gave viewers more bang for their buck. The Hawkeyes seemed to benefit from his dance, as they beat Bowling Green by nearly 40 points.

Iowa held the Falcons to a 34.3% shooting night while boasting their field goal percentage of 66.7. In addition, the Hawkeyes outrebounded Bowling Green 46-27. One of the Falcons' only advantages was their blistering 9/10 free throw performance.

Of course, Caitlyn Cark led Iowa's offensive attack. The senior guard nearly got a triple-double with 24 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds. Clark leads the nation in scoring with an average of 29.6 points per game. Her teammates also shined in the blowout victory.

Junior center Sharon Goodman had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, Kate Martin ended the night as the team's next-highest scorer with 17 points to go with five rebounds and three assists.

The Hawkeyes now turn their attention to an upcoming rivalry game against the Iowa State Cyclones on December 6th.