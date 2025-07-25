Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self is recovering in the hospital after undergoing a heart procedure. The university issued a statement regarding this development, providing some good news about the two-time national champion's health.

“Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self felt unwell and experienced some concerning symptoms Thursday,” the athletic department said, per On3's Nick Schultz “He was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, where he had two stents inserted. The procedure went very well, and he is expected to make a full recovery. He is in good spirits and expects to be released from the hospital soon.”

Self missed the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament in 2023 because of heart-related issues, so concern was naturally high after this latest news. Fortunately, the 62-year-old is seemingly going to be alright. Back in February, he refuted retirement rumors. Speculation about his long-term future with the program is bound to resurface in light of his present health situation.

The program does not sound concerned about that at this moment, and rightly so. The man has given more than two decades to the Jayhawks, so the University of Kansas is presumably going to reciprocate in his time of need. Self and the entire community last celebrated a title victory in 2022. His squad overcame the biggest deficit in national championship history, earning a thrilling 72-69 win versus the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Bill Self is the Jayhawks' all-time leader in wins, leaping above fellow legend Phog Allen with a record of 624-156. He has led Kansas basketball to 17 regular season Big 12 championships and nine conference tournament crowns during his illustrious 22-year run in Lawrence.

Despite the team's recent March Madness missteps, which include early exits in three consecutive years, the school still believes Self is the ideal person to lead this prestigious hoops tradition. His spot on the sidelines will be waiting for him as soon as he feels up to it.