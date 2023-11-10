Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark had 44 points, eight rebounds and six assists as No. 3 Iowa topped eighth-ranked Virginia Tech for an 80-76 victory Thursday night. Naturally, after a stat line like that, social media was going crazy. Here are some of the best reactions:
CAITLIN CLARK IS LOGO HUNTING AGAIN pic.twitter.com/tlfwi9fKVI
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 10, 2023
@dwade weighed in: “I’m drinking some Wade Rose Wine and watching women’s college hoops! Caitlin Clark is simply good at basketball! That’s all…”
The Associated Press 2023 player of the year got deep in her bag, hurting the Hokies with step-back 3-pointers, driving one-handed layups, turnaround jumpers and thread-the-needle passes out of multiple double teams. Clark also went 13 of 17 from the free throw line.
Clark finished just short of her career high of 46 points against Michigan in 2022.
After scoring nearly 28 points per game last season for Iowa women's basketball, Clark could break the NCAA Division I scoring record this season. Clark entered the season 810 points behind Kelsey Plum's NCAA record of 3,527 points.
Last month, Clark signed with Excel Sports Management after amassing several impressive NIL deals and partnerships without a management team, including deals with Nike, State Farm and Topps trading cards.
Excel Sports Management is known for representing a roster of elite athletes including Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, as well as WNBA stars Arike Ogunbowale, Napheesa Collier and NaLyssa Smith.