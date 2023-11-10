Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark set social media ablaze after she lit Virginia Tech up for 44 points

Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark had 44 points, eight rebounds and six assists as No. 3 Iowa topped eighth-ranked Virginia Tech for an 80-76 victory Thursday night. Naturally, after a stat line like that, social media was going crazy. Here are some of the best reactions:

CAITLIN CLARK IS LOGO HUNTING AGAIN pic.twitter.com/tlfwi9fKVI — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 10, 2023

@dwade weighed in: “I’m drinking some Wade Rose Wine and watching women’s college hoops! Caitlin Clark is simply good at basketball! That’s all…”

@allday_ajking: “ Caitlin Clark is so cold dawg. 44 points / 8 rebounds / 6 ast”

Caitlin Clark is much watch TV. Unbelievable talent. #Iowa @CDubKY3 liked what they saw: “is much watch TV. Unbelievable talent.#22″

@KyleGarab had incredibly high praise for the Iowa women's basketball star: “I would honestly go as far as saying Caitlin Clark is most skilled and talented college basketball player of all time. Men or women. She is unbelievable.”