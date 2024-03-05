Prior to this past weekend, Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark was already the biggest name in the country in terms of college basketball. But after surpassing ‘Pistol' Pete Maravich for the NCAA's all-time scoring record, she's been getting praise from all different spectrums. One of the latest big names to congratulate Clark is Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson who took to social media to convey his praise.
“Congratulations to Caitlin Clark for reaching another milestone, passing Pete Maravich to set the all-time NCAA scoring record!” Magic Johnson posted on X. “Both Caitlin and Pistol Pete changed the game forever and favor each other in how they play. They way they combine elite scoring ability with ball-handling and passing is unlike any other! I'm looking forward to seeing her greatness on display as we head into March Madness.”
With March Madness approaching, Caitlin Clark and Iowa have their sights set on an NCAA championship. Last season they Hawkeyes reached the championship game before falling to LSU.
Clark has already declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft where she's expected to be drafted with the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever. This season, Clark has been averaging 32.3 points per game, 7.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 46.5 percent shooting from the field, 39.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 85.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Iowa begins postseason play with the Big 10 Tournament. They have a first round bye and will await the winner between No. 7 Penn State and No. 10 Wisconsin.