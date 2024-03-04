Caitlin Clark surpassed all expectations and shattered a lot of records. The Iowa basketball legend had a chip on her shoulder after losing to Ohio State in their previous matchup. This was the perfect time for her to pop off and prove that her squad could rule over the Big Ten Conference. Not to mention, she also had a shot to take the all-time scoring record from Pete Maravich on the same night. This had the whole nation watching, even President Joe Biden.
The President had to give his flowers after Caitlin Clark sank the shot which put her ahead of Pete Maravich in the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list.
“Congratulations to Caitlin Clark on making history as the NCAA all-time leading scorer. With 3,685 points and counting, you’ve made your school proud,” President Joe Biden wrote on X.
Caitlin Clark: The definitive scoring queen
Getting the record was not an easy feat for Caitlin Clark. Ohio State had a 15-game winning streak before they matched up with Iowa. One of those wins even came at the expense of the Hawkeyes. But, Clark was more than locked in. She knew that all the fans were there to cheer her on and delivered.
Coach Lisa Bluder gave her star player 39 minutes to run the offense. Clark did not disappoint in any of the seconds that she was on the court. She knocked down 10 out of 26 of her shots from the field while also going nine for 10 at the free throw line. This got Iowa 35 points.
Whenever the Buckeyes had her trapped and shot or a driving lane was not available, her playmaking instincts kicked. She found the passing lanes to keep the Iowa basketball offense going. This got her nine assists when the game wrapped up. At times, Ohio State did get the best out of her which led to five turnovers.
Clark then ended the game with six rebounds en route to a massive win over the top-seeded team in the Big Ten Conference. Their next challenge will be March Madness and the Conference tournament. Iowa has the capability to send their star player off with a national championship. Will they be able to do it?