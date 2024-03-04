Caitlin Clark is now the all-time leading scorer for both men and women in NCAA history, securing the feat in their latest showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday. To commemorate the feat, the Iowa women's basketball star got a custom jacket courtesy of Kristin Juszczyk.
As NFL fans would know, Juszczyk surged to popularity during the NFL playoffs after she created a custom jacket for Taylor Swift. It then led to Juszczyk–wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk–to land a partnership with the league. Now, she has expanded to the college basketball scene, with the custom jacket for Clark being the first one she created for a collegiate athlete.
The custom jacket, which was given to Clark by Jake From State Farm after Sunday's showdown, features several pieces of Clark's Iowa basketball jerseys. It highlights the numerous records the sharpshooter has broken throughout her storied career, including the all-time NCAA women's scoring record, as well as her Iowa achievements such as being the leader in points, assists, 3 pointers and field goals made.
Furthermore, the jacket includes red accents and the State Farm logo, in a nod to the brand who partnered with Juszczyk to create the incredible attire. Clark became State Farm's first-ever college partner athlete earlier in the 2023-24 season.
Here's a closer look at the custom jacket:
State Farm partnered with Kristin Juszczyk to create custom jackets for #CaitlinClark and Jake. Here's the IG story of Jake from State Farm and Clark wearing the jacket. More close-up photos as well (courtesy of @StateFarm) pic.twitter.com/fxoU1c7XmR
— Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) March 3, 2024
It's definitely an awesome way to remember the historic night that Caitlin Clark just had. Clark entered the game as the leading scorer in women's history, and she needed just 18 points to surpass Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record. In their 93-83 win over Ohio, she finished with 35 points.
Considering how phenomenal she has been for Iowa women's basketball this campaign, State Farm and Juszczyk might want to create another custom jacket to celebrate what Clark is set to achieve this year.