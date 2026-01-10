The UFC women's strawweight division continues to produce compelling matchups that captivate fans, and UFC Vegas 115 on April 4 will deliver another intriguing test in the form of a high-ranking bout between Virna Jandiroba and Tabatha Ricci at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.​

Former title challenger Jandiroba, the third-ranked women's strawweight contender, enters this bout as the more established name in the division. The Brazilian veteran has been on the periphery of title contention following her recent championship challenge against Mackenzie Dern at UFC 321, where she fell short in a five-round decision despite mounting a valiant effort.

AND NEW 👑 Mackenzie Dern wins via Unanimous Decision over Virna Jandiroba to win the vacant Strawweight title ⚔️ 48-47

48-47

49-46#UFC321

pic.twitter.com/kiiKVoIvyy — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) October 25, 2025

Nevertheless, Jandiroba remains one of the division's most dangerous grapplers, possessing elite submission skills and a tactical approach that has defined her professional tenure.​

On the opposite side of the Octagon stands Tabatha Ricci, the rising force known as “Baby Shark” and currently ranked eighth in the strawweight division. The Brazilian has been steadily climbing the rankings with impressive performances, most notably when she shocked Amanda Ribas with a stunning elbow strike at UFC Abu Dhabi before finishing her opponent with a barrage of strikes in the second round.

Tabatha Ricci elbows Amanda Ribas directly in the eye to lead to a massive TKO win at #UFCAbuDhabi. What's next for ‘Baby Shark?' 🔥 🦈 pic.twitter.com/GtqmkQcLDZ — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 26, 2025

Ricci's emergence as a serious contender has caught the attention of the MMA community, and a victory over a former title challenger like Jandiroba could solidify her position as a genuine threat in the strawweight picture.​

This matchup presents a critical juncture for both athletes. For Jandiroba, another loss could shift her trajectory away from title consideration, while a victory over a rising prospect would reinvigorate her championship aspirations. For Ricci, defeating the number-three ranked fighter would represent the defining moment of her UFC career, launching her directly into the conversation for a title opportunity.

UFC Vegas 115 Confirmed Fights

Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci (Women's Strawweight)

Hailey Cowan vs. Alice Pereira (Women's Bantamweight)

Alessandro Costa vs. Stewart Nicoll (Flyweight)

UFC Vegas 115 will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+, marking another installment in the UFC's landmark partnership with the streaming platform. The April 4 event will feature a card stacked with emerging talent and established contenders, but the Jandiroba-Ricci strawweight clash will undoubtedly be among the most closely watched bouts of the evening.​