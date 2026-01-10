The Buffalo Bills are headed to the state of Florida for one of the best matchups of Wild Card Weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Bills on Sunday for the 3-6 matchup in the AFC. The winner has a chance to play the New England Patriots or the Denver Broncos in the following round. This 2026 NFL Postseason will be one for the books.

The Bills are one of the more banged-up teams in the playoffs right now. Head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled out crucial defensive players: CB Maxwell Hairston, S Damar Hamlin, & LB Terrel Bernard. The Bills' defense is going to have a tough time against this prolific Jaguars offense without those three crucial players.

On the other side of the ball, a wide receiver and weapon for Josh Allen will not play. Joshua Palmer, a former Los Angeles Charger, has been ruled out with an ankle injury after he was downgraded following Friday's practice. Running back Ty Johnson, kicker Matt Prater, and linebacker Shaq Thompson are still questionable for Sunday afternoon.

Palmer is not a big playmaker for the Bills, but he is a reliable weapon who excels at blocking in the run game. The Tennessee product had a career low of only 22 catches for 303 yards this season. Palmer played in only 12 games this season and has not caught a touchdown. Palmer's best season to date came in 2022 when he caught 72 passes for 769 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games.

Keon Coleman, Tyrell Shavers, Brandin Cooks, and, of course, Khalil Shakir, will be the main core of receivers for Allen and the Bills on Sunday.