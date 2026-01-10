Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant delivered a milestone performance Friday night despite a 111-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, moving past Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and reflecting afterward on the significance of the moment.

Durant entered the game needing 15 points to surpass Chamberlain’s career total of 31,419. He reached the mark with a jumper at the 7:57 mark of the third quarter, giving him 31,422 points and moving him ahead of the late Hall of Famer.

“To be amongst the greats is always an honor,” Durant told Anne M. Peterson of the Associated Press after the game. “Wilt is somebody I studied and tried to look up to as much as I can, a player like that. Like I always say, he set a standard for NBA players and (I’m) grateful to reach that — and inspired by what he produced for the game of basketball.”

The 37-year-old finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks while logging 39 minutes. He shot 11-for-20 from the field, 4-for-9 from beyond the arc, and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in one of his most complete performances of the season.

With the milestone, Durant now sits seventh on the NBA’s career scoring list. Dirk Nowitzki remains sixth with 31,560 points, a mark Durant could approach as the season progresses.

Kevin Durant’s Wilt Chamberlain milestone highlights elite season with Rockets

In his first season with the Houston Rockets, Durant has continued to produce at an elite level. Through 33 games, he is averaging 26.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and one block per contest while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three-point range. He is also averaging 36.2 minutes per game, underscoring his central role in Houston’s offense.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was not surprised by the achievement, pointing to Durant’s preparation and consistency.

“No, it doesn’t amaze me when you see the work ethic and what he does on a day-to-day basis,” Udoka said before Friday night’s game.

Portland head coach Tiago Splitter also praised Durant, noting he has been impressed dating back to Durant’s early years with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Just a young Kevin Durant, scoring 30 every night, and he just keeps doing that, which is amazing,” Splitter said. “At his age, of course, he’s probably at the end of his career, but just doing that every night is just impressive.”

After the game, Durant acknowledged the broader journey behind the numbers.

“These milestones always have me reflecting on the people that helped me get to this point — the journey that I’ve been through, the close calls and the things that could have went left plenty of times in my life,” Durant said. “So to be here, very, very grateful, and Portland is such a classy, classy city for recognizing me in that moment and honoring me.”

Durant and the Rockets, now 22-13, will conclude their three-game road trip Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings (8-30) at 9:00 p.m. ET.