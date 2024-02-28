While they have picked up some great wins this season, the Sacramento Kings have also struggled against teams they should have defeated. All year long, the Kings have been a very inconsistent team in the Western Conference. However, De'Aaron Fox and Co. have won three of their last four games, picking up road wins over the likes of the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers. On Wednesday night, the Kings will be back in action on the road against the Nuggets, a game in which a win could push Sacramento back up to the 6-seed in the West. However, Fox has appeared on the injury report for this game. This has led many to ask the question: Is De'Aaron Fox playing vs. the Nuggets on Wednesday night?
De'Aaron Fox's injury status vs. Nuggets
The Kings most recently lost at home by 11 points to the Miami Heat. After this game, Fox popped up on the Kings' injury report with a left knee contusion. Ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Nuggets, Fox finds himself on the injury report and is questionable to play.
Although he did not leave Monday's game against the Heat, Fox did appear to bump knees with rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. in the first quarter while driving to the rim, leading to a turnover and a bucket on the other end for Miami. At first, Fox was gingerly walking around and seemed bothered by this injury. He was ultimately able to play through the pain, finishing the game with 27 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in 39 total minutes.
This game against Denver on Wednesday night is a very important one for the Kings, which is why there is hope that Fox will be able to take the court against one of the better teams in the league. Should Fox be unable to play, Sixth Man of the Year candidate Malik Monk will step into a much greater role alongside Domantas Sabonis. Chris Duarte and Davion Mitchell would also see their respective roles increase as well.
In a total of 51 games this season, Fox has averaged 26.9 points and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from three-point range. The Kings star currently ranks sixth in total points scored in clutch time this season, according to NBA advanced stats.
So, when it comes to the question of whether De'Aaron Fox is playing tonight vs. the Nuggets, the Kings will provide an update on his status later in the day.