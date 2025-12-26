Washington Commanders veteran pass rusher Von Miller finally reached an extremely exclusive territory in the NFL.

With his sack against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in a 30-23 Christmas Day loss on Thursday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, the 36-year-old Miller managed to tie a couple of NFL legends for most career sacks, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

“Terrible roughing penalty by Frankie Luvu on the play, but Von Miller's sack ties him with Richard Dent and John Randle for No. 10 all-time with 137.5 (since 1982, when sacks became official stats,” Jhabvala shared in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Miller wasn't able to record another sack in the Cowboys game, but he added two total tackles and a quarterback hit to his name. He has 8.0 sacks so far in 2025.

It is uncertain whether the eight-time Pro Bowler will continue playing in the NFL beyond the 2025 season, but if this is his final campaign in the league, then he'll have just one more game left to try and break his tie with Dent and Randle. The two-time Super Bowl champion signed a one-year, $6.1 million contract with the Commanders in July.

He could also move up higher on the NFL all-time list before the season ends if he comes up with a throwback multi-sack performance in the Commanders' regular-season finale in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

As it stands, Miller is a sack behind No. 9 DeMarcus Ware (138.5) and 1.5 sacks behind No. 8 Terrell Suggs. Moreover, Jason Taylor is eighth on the list with 139.5 sacks.