The Sacramento Kings’ season continues to unravel, with losses piling up and urgency rising across locker room searching for answers. Maxime Raynaud stood at his locker after the Kings' blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets and chose composure over frustration. With the dismal result adding pressure to a slipping season, the rookie met reporters head-on. In a video shared by ABC10 Sports’ Matt George, Raynaud spoke calmly, even as the weight of another lopsided night hung over the room.

When asked what was going wrong, Raynaud redirected the conversation. “Honestly guys, I don't think it's my role to tell you what of questions you ask but I don't think after a loss it's a good thing to just pinpoint wrong things and say that the locker room is not going well,” he said. The Kings rookie didn’t stop there. “They know how to face tough times like that.” For a second-round pick still learning the league, it was a striking display of maturity.

Maxime Raynaud backed it up with production, even if the margin swallowed it. The 42nd overall pick by the Kings scored 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. He stayed active. He stayed aggressive. Still, the numbers told a harder truth. His minus-26 plus-minus reflected how quickly the game tilted once the Nuggets seized control.

A tough lesson for the Kings against the Nuggets

Doug Christie said the Kings' energy simply wasn’t there. Denver made that clear early. The Nuggets controlled pace from the opening tip, with Nikola Jokic directing everything on his way to 36 points and 12 rebounds in a 136–105 win.

Sacramento never found rhythm. The Kings shot 45 percent from the field and just 29 percent from three, fell behind in rebounding and ball movement, and watched every starter finish with a negative plus-minus. Only Precious Achiuwa and Devon Carter escaped it, and the push came too late.

Now 6–19, the Kings are leaning on rookie Maxime Raynaud’s composure as losses stack and urgency begins to define the season — but can that calm turn into the spark they need before it’s too late?