The Sacramento Kings pulled off a big win on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns, 135-127, and they did it despite De’Aaron Fox exiting the game in the third quarter due to a hamstring injury. The Kings are back in action again on Saturday against the Utah Jazz, so at this point, the fans want to know: Is De’Aaron Fox playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

De’Aaron Fox injury status vs. Jazz

At the moment, Fox is in serious danger of missing Saturday’s matchup against Utah. This is after the All-Star point guard was listed as questionable to play due to a sore right hamstring. It does not sound overly concerning, but this knock could be serious enough to force Fox to watch from the sidelines on Saturday, especially considering that this is the second night of a back-to-back set for Sacramento.

The good news for the Kings is that there are no other players listed on the injury report from Saturday’s game apart from Fox. If the 25-year-old is unable to suit up, we should expect a big game from Domantas Sabonis, who has been tearing it up for Sacramento for pretty much the entire season.

The Jazz, on the other hand, are also dealing with a slew of injuries. Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Rudy Gay are all listed as out against the Kings, so it’s obviously going to be an uphill battle for Utah on Saturday regardless of Fox’s availability.

Now, with regard to the question of Is De’Aaron Fox playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the answer is probably not.