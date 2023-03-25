A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Sacramento Kings pulled off another win on Friday, taking down a Kevin Durant-less Phoenix Suns side, 135-127. The Kings did not come out of the win unscathed, though, with All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox being forced to exit late due to a hamstring injury.

Fox left the game in the third quarter and it wasn’t long before the Kings decided to rule him out for the remainder of the contest. Fox looked fine as he made his way back to the locker room, though:

De'Aaron Fox (Right hamstring soreness) is OUT for the remainder of Kings-Suns.pic.twitter.com/4qfNT3afhL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 25, 2023

The good news for the Kings is that this is not the same hamstring that sidelined Fox earlier this month. Then again, depending on the severity of this injury, this could prove to be a problem for Sacramento. Fox will likely undergo some tests, which should determine how bad the hamstring problem is.

Sacramento has another game coming up on Saturday against the Utah Jazz, and at this point, it seems like Fox could be given the night off. We will be sure to pass along any new information as they come.

De’Aaron Fox finished Friday’s win with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, to go along with one rebound and two assists in 21 minutes of play. The trio of Kevin Huerter, Domantas Sabonis, and Harrison Barnes stepped up for Sacramento in Fox’s absence, combining for 79 points between them. This was an important win for the Kings, who are currently third in the West, in terms of distancing themselves from the fourth-seeded Suns. At this point, Sacramento is well on its way to a Top 3 finish in the conference.