It took some time for the New York Knicks to find their footing this season, but this group has rapidly established themselves as true title contenders in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks can continue to prove this to the rest of the league on Wednesday night when they play the Atlanta Hawks with a trip to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup semifinals on the line. However, New York has been banged up as of late, as star big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been making daily appearances on the injury report.

While he has played in 22 of the Knicks' 24 games to this point in the season, Towns recently missed a home game against the Detroit Pistons due to right knee soreness. Without Towns on the court, the Knicks fell 120-111 to Detroit, which is why his presence for this NBA Cup game in Madison Square Garden is critical.

Towns' appearance on the injury report once again has many Knicks fans asking, “Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing in Wednesday night's NBA Cup game against the Hawks?”

Karl-Anthony Towns injury stats vs. Hawks

As of Wednesday morning, Towns finds himself listed as probable on the Knicks' injury report with what is being labeled as right knee patellar tendinopathy. This is not a serious injury, as it's simply soreness that tends to flare up from time to time. Towns has been on the injury report with this ailment for the Knicks' last several games.

It is not expected that this knee issue will keep Towns sidelined for Wednesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal game, especially since he recently played against the Toronto Raptors after appearing on the injury report with the same label.

In a total of 22 games during his first season with the Knicks, Towns has been playing at an MVP-like level. He is currently averaging 25.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and 44.7 percent from three-point range. Towns has been the perfect big man in Tom Thibodeau's system and alongside All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.

The four-time All-Star has been spectacular in recent games, as he has registered at least 24 points and 15 rebounds in three straight games entering the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

If Towns is unable to play against the Hawks for some reason, it would be Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims who see their roles and minutes increase at the center position. Josh Hart would be a candidate to serve a bigger role as well, but he is currently listed as questionable to play due to a left ankle sprain.

So, when it comes to the question of “Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing against the Hawks?” the answer is leaning in the direction of YES. The team will provide further updates on his status closer to the start of Wednesday's game.