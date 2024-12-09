There is no question as to who the best player in the NBA is at this juncture. What Nikola Jokic has done individually is starting to reach untouchable territory, as the Denver Nuggets big man continues to forge his own lore in NBA history in search of his fourth MVP award. However, the Nuggets have struggled through the first quarter of the 2024-25 season, which leaves the door open for others like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic in the NBA MVP race.

What is interesting about this MVP race is that each player carries different responsibilities and has their respective teams in various positions.

Tatum and Gilgeous-Alexander have the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder at the top of their conference standings, yet Giannis has led the league in scoring, which is the main reason the Milwaukee Bucks have been able to turn around their season. Then there is Luka, who started the season a little slower than expected, but has the Dallas Mavericks in a position to possibly win the Emirates NBA Cup.

Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander will face off on Tuesday night in the NBA Cup quarterfinals with a trip to Las Vegas on the line. Although he has missed some games this season due to injuries, Doncic is playing his best basketball and is coming off back-to-back triple-doubles. A win over the Thunder would surely open some eyes to Doncic's MVP case this season, especially since the Mavs have soared up the Western Conference standings after a 5-7 start.

Still, this is Jokic's race to lose, and the three-time MVP is going above and beyond in what may be his best season in the NBA. While Denver's star still sits at the top of the NBA MVP rankings, there are still a lot of games left to be played and a lot of opportunities that can present themselves to the rest of the field.

1. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

Previous ranking: #1

2024-25 season stats: 19 games, 32.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.8 steals, 56.3 FG%, 50.6 3P%

There aren't any words to describe how good Jokic is. When you think he's done the best he can and won't make any more history, Jokic goes out on the court and simply puts up numbers you would only see in video games. That was the case this past week with ridiculous back-to-back performances.

While the Nuggets lost on the road to the Washington Wizards, the worst loss any team in the league could suffer, Jokic recorded a career-high 56 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists in 39 minutes. He returned the next game with 48 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists in a 30-point win over the Atlanta Hawks. When Jokic plays, the Nuggets have the best offensive rating in the league. When he is out of the game, Denver ranks 30th in offensive efficiency.

That should tell you everything you need to know about why Jokic remains the clear favorite for the NBA MVP award.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

Previous ranking: #2

2024-25 season stats: 21 games, 32.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 blocks, 61.1 FG%

The Bucks were once 2-8 with the sky falling around them. This team is now 12-11 and right in the thick of things near the top of the Eastern Conference because of how good Giannis is. The two-time MVP is leading the league in scoring with 32.5 points per game and is currently tied for fifth in rebounding. Antetokounmpo also ranks fifth in field goal percentage.

No matter who the Bucks are playing, Antetokounmpo seems to be getting 30 points and 10 rebounds on any night. He has achieved this 13 different times this season, four games ahead of Jokic for the league-lead in this category. Giannis has a streak of three straight games with at least 30 points, 11 rebounds, and shooting over 50 percent from the floor.

With a win on Tuesday over the Orlando Magic, Giannis and the Bucks will head to Las Vegas for a chance to compete in the semifinals of the NBA Cup. Winning this tournament would only add value to Antetokounmpo's MVP resume for this season.

3. Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

Previous ranking: #3

2024-25 season stats: 23 games, 28.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 45.3 FG%, 36.4 3P%

Everyone knows how good Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are. This is the team to beat since they are the defending champions. But what goes unnoticed regarding Tatum due to the talent across this Boston roster is how he contributes in more ways than just one.

Aside from ranking sixth in scoring and fourth in total points this season, Tatum is also tied for 19th in the entire league in rebounding. In fact, he's fourth behind Giannis, Jalen Johnson, and Evan Mobley in rebounding for all non-centers. This season in particular, Tatum has improved immensely as a passer and overall playmaker for his teammates.

For the Celtics to have a chance at defending their title, they needed Tatum to evolve into a two-way superstar who can score and create for others. He has done just that through the first quarter of the season.

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous ranking: #4

2024-25 season stats: 23 games, 29.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.0 blocks, 50.8 FG%, 32.6 3P%

Much like how Giannis can record 30 points and 10 rebounds on any given night, it is becoming very normal for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to have 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in any game. The Thunder guard has achieved this five different times this season, and he has come close in so many other contests.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder currently reside at the top of the Western Conference standings at 18-5 and they and seize the mantle as the best team in the league should they go on to win the NBA Cup. Even without Chet Holmgren by his size, SGA is still finding ways to keep the Thunder in a position to win games.

When it comes to two-way play at the point guard position, Gilgeous-Alexander is the best in the NBA.

5. Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks

Previous ranking: #9

2024-25 season stats: 18 games, 28.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.9 steals, 45.0 FG%, 34.8 3P%

Since Doncic returned from a wrist injury that sidelined him for five games, the Mavericks' star has averaged 31.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from three-point range. These numbers are better than those that Doncic was putting up last season when he finished third in the NBA MVP voting.

The main reason Luka has jumped into the top five of this week's MVP rankings is that he's nearly averaging a triple-double since his return. The Mavs are also riding a seven-game win streak into their NBA Cup quarterfinals game against Oklahoma City. As long as they keep winning and Luka keeps putting up these numbers, it will be hard to overlook him as the league's MVP.

