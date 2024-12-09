The battle for the NBA Cup continues on Tuesday with four very intriguing quarterfinal matchups. Eight teams all see themselves punching their tickets to Las Vegas for the upcoming weekend, and six of those teams find themselves inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings. Of those six teams, the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks are two of the hottest teams in the entire league.

After starting the season 5-7, the Mavs have lost just once since Nov. 16, and that was an overtime thriller against the Miami Heat. In this span, Dallas ranks second in offensive rating and is receiving production not just from Luka Doncic, but across the board. Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II, and Naji Marshall have been great lately, supplying the Mavericks with the secondary production that thrust them to the NBA Finals a year ago.

Speaking of offense, the only team that ranks ahead of the Mavs in terms of offensive rating during this span is the Knicks. New York has won nine of their last 12 games, and they have done so by scoring at least 120 points in six of those wins. The duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns is beginning to find their groove alongside one another, and OG Anunoby has been red-hot as of late.

After dropping 40 points on the Denver Nuggets recently, Anunoby has remained sharp from three-point range, shooting 47.4 percent from the perimeter over the team's last three games. Along with Anunoby, Mikal Bridges is another key to the Knicks possibly keeping their hot streak going ahead of their quarterfinal matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

This is an interesting week in the NBA because of the way things are scheduled with the NBA Cup and the upcoming Las Vegas trip for four teams. Due to the NBA Cup scheduling, many teams across the league will only play one or two games, giving them time to rest, receive treatment, and most importantly, practice.

It is a rare commodity for teams to have multiple days of practice in the middle of the season, which is why this could wind up being a turning point for several organizations ahead of the holiday season. At the same time, it's also a chance for one team to be crowned the 2024 NBA Emirates NBA Cup champions.

With the Mavs and Knicks surging, here's who joins them at the top of this week's NBA power rankings.

Previous 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Preseason

1. Cleveland Cavaliers (-)

Record: 21-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W31), vs. DEN (W12), at CHA (W14), at MIA (L9)

Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (12/13)

Three double-digit wins, highlighted by a 31-point thrashing of the Washington Wizards, somehow turned into a nine-point loss to the Miami Heat to end the Cleveland Cavaliers' week. That is the nature of the NBA on Sundays, as anything can truly happen entering a new week.

What is concerning about the Cavs right now is that Evan Mobley left this loss against the Heat with an ankle injury. Mobley has been playing at a borderline All-Star level for Cleveland this season, so if he is forced to miss time, Cleveland could be in trouble, especially with Donovan Mitchell's inconsistent play as of late.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (+3)

Record: 18-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (W27), at TOR (W36), at NOP (W10)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (12/10)*, TBD

*NBA Cup quarterfinals

A soft schedule turned into three double-digit wins by a combined 73 points for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder this past week. This team has now won seven of their last eight games with their average margin of victory being 16.7 points in these seven wins. Even without Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have remained one of the top defensive teams in the NBA.

The addition of Isaiah Hartenstein has been everything Oklahoma City imagined when they signed him in the offseason. Hartenstein is averaging 11.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Should the Thunder be able to advance to Las Vegas and possibly win the NBA Cup, they could challenge the Cavs for the top spot in the NBA power rankings.

3. Boston Celtics (-1)

Record: 19-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (W19), vs. DET (W10), vs. MIL (W6), vs. MEM (L6)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (12/12), at WAS (12/15)

Despite still being labeled as the best team in the NBA, the Boston Celtics see themselves falling one spot this week in the power rankings after a six-point home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. In this game, Boston shot just 30 percent from three-point range and they were decimated in transition by a fast-paced Grizzlies team led by All-Star Ja Morant.

To keep things simple, the Celtics shot themselves in the foot against Memphis simply because Joe Mazzulla is living and dying by the three-point shot. Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Payton Pritchard all shot 10 or more threes in this loss, as the Celtics took 60 total shots from the perimeter combined. At the same time, they still made 18 total threes and scored 121 points. There is truly no way to stop this team right now other than somehow outscoring them as Memphis did.

4. Dallas Mavericks (+4)

Record: 16-8 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (W5), at WAS (W36), at TOR (W7)

Upcoming schedule: at OKC (12/10)*, TBD

*NBA Cup quarterfinals

As good as Luka Doncic is, he is not the key to the Mavericks elevating themselves and getting back to the NBA Finals. Aside from Kyrie Irving also being great, the Mavs will need to see their secondary talent continue to find ways to shine moving forward. PJ Washington has been great as of late, but Dallas is still waiting for Klay Thompson to emerge and be that No. 3 scoring weapon they signed him to be.

A 16-8 record is very impressive for the Mavs at this juncture, and they have achieved this by winning eight of their last nine road games. One more road win against the Thunder will be enough to send Luka and Dallas to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup semifinals.

5. Memphis Grizzlies (+1)

Record: 17-8 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (L5), vs. SAC (W5), at BOS (W6), at WAS (W38)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (12/13), at LAL (12/15)

While we are on the topic of stringing together wins, let's talk about the Memphis Grizzlies. After picking up their biggest win of the year on the road against the Celtics, Morant and the Grizzlies kept their momentum going with a 38-point throttling of the Wizards in the nation's capital.

Seeing the Grizzlies play fast and do so with offensive success is not that much of a surprise given that they have always been one of the better transition-scoring teams in the league with Morant running the show. However, Memphis has been shooting exceptionally well from three-point range lately, and they haven't taken a step back defensively. In fact, the Grizzlies are the only team in the NBA to rank inside the top seven in offensive and defensive rating. That is why Morant and Co. are in the top five of the NBA power rankings.

6. Orlando Magic (-3)

Record: 17-9 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (L15), at PHI (W4), at PHI (L8), vs. PHX (W5)

Upcoming schedule: at MIL (12/10)*

*NBA Cup quarterfinals

First, it was Paolo Banchero who went down with a torn oblique. Now, it is Franz Wagner who is on the injury list for the Orlando Magic with the same injury. It is rare for NBA players to suffer oblique injuries, yet the Magic are without their two stars as a result. We are going to see what Jamahl Mosley's team is made of over the next few weeks before Banchero returns, as this is a moment for the Magic's youth to step up.

Aside from Jalen Suggs now being appointed the leader of the team with Banchero and Wagner out, the Magic will need Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, and Cole Anthony to step up and help lead the offense. It is also possible that Caleb Houstan or Jett Howard could see increased opportunities as a result of these injuries. Although the Magic have a cushion at 17-9 on the season, they now enter a pivotal part of their schedule with matchups against Boston, New York, Oklahoma City, and other Eastern Conference foes.

7. New York Knicks (+3)

Record: 14-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (W15), vs. CHA (W24), vs. DET (L9)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (12/11)*

*NBA Cup quarterfinals

Like the Mavericks and their high-powered offense, the Knicks have consistently risen in the NBA power rankings due to their offensive attack. The Knicks currently rank seventh in scoring and second in three-point shooting percentage, which is part of the reason why they lead the league in offensive rating.

Despite losing by nine points to the Detroit Pistons in their previous game, New York dominated Orlando in their NBA Cup game to seal East Group A. As long as Towns, Brunson, Anunoby, Bridges, and Josh Hart are healthy, the Knicks can beat any other team inside the top 10 in the NBA power rankings.

8. Golden State Warriors (-1)

Record: 14-9 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (L4), vs. HOU (W6), vs. MIN (L17), vs. MIN (W8)

Upcoming schedule: at HOU (12/11)*, TBD

*NBA Cup quarterfinals

Who are the Golden State Warriors? After a 10-2 start to the season, Golden State is now 14-9 overall, recently picking up two big wins at home over the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Still, it seems like outside of Stephen Curry, the Warriors are rolling the dice every night to try and find production.

This is why tightening up defensively and slowing things down at times has been advantageous to the Warriors. Given how strong of a rebounding team they are, Golden State has been able to control possessions and find ways to get their opponents out of rhythm. Defensively, the Warriors rank sixth in points allowed per game, third in opponent field goal percentage, and fourth in team defensive rating.

9. Houston Rockets (-5)

Record: 16-8 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (L9), at GSW (L6), at LAC (W11)

Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (12/11)*, TBD

*NBA Cup quarterfinals

James Harden was leading the Houston Rockets the last time this organization beat the Warriors. It's been 15 straight victories for Golden State over their rivals in H-Town. Will this streak finally snap when these two teams meet in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday?

This is perhaps the biggest game of the Rockets' season to this point, as a trip to the semifinals of the NBA Cup would truly mean a lot to the psyche of this young team. Led by Alperen Sengun, the Rockets appear primed to take that next step as a team emerging from a rebuild, much like how the Magic and Thunder rose to the occasion over the last couple of seasons. Many teams have utilized this in-season tournament as a chance to rebrand and prove themselves to the rest of the league. Well, that moment has come for the Rockets, who have already proven to be one of the league's best when it comes to hard-nosed, physical defense.

10. Minnesota Timberwolves (+9)

Record: 12-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (W29), at LAC (W28), at GSW (W17), at GSW (L8)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (12/13), at SAS (12/15)

There are still a lot of questions that overshadow the Timberwolves' success this season. At 12-11, Minnesota is just a three- or four-game win streak away from moving into the top four of the Western Conference. A 17-point road win over the Warriors gave the T-Wolves a four-game win streak for the first time all season, but then Golden State returned the next game to defeat them by eight points.

Inconsistent play on offense outside of Anthony Edwards has been the story for the Wolves. Until Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo find their footing next to Edwards, the Timberwolves will be nothing more than a team that “could,” rather than a team that “can.”

11. Los Angeles Clippers (-3)

Record: 14-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (W22), vs. MIN (L28), vs. HOU (L11)

Upcoming schedule: at DEN (12/13)

Who thought that the Los Angeles Clippers would still be above .500 at the quarter mark of the 2024-25 season? James Harden has been spectacular for the Clippers to this point, and not enough good things can be said about the way Norman Powell has stepped up to have a career year at the age of 31. Tyronn Lue's group is gritty and tough, which is why they've pulled off some great wins to this point.

However, this is still an incomplete Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard. When he ultimately returns, which could be sooner than later, LA is certainly going to be a team to watch as a team that steals a top-six spot in the standings after being picked by many to finish near the bottom of the league.

12. Atlanta Hawks (+4)

Record: 13-12 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (W12), at MIL (W15), vs. LAL (W2), vs. DEN (L30)

Upcoming schedule: at NYK (12/11)*, TBD

*NBA Cup quarterfinals

Before Nov. 27 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Atlanta Hawks had not won more than two straight games. After rattling off back-to-back wins over the Cavs, who have been the top team in the NBA power rankings, the Hawks continued their win streak with victories over other tough teams in the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, Trae Young and the Hawks saw their six-game win streak snapped on Sunday in a 30-point loss to the Denver Nuggets, but Atlanta played this game without Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Believe it or not, the Hawks are actually an entertaining team to watch because of their athleticism and length. Dyson Daniels has been a key to their success, as his ability to disrupt passing lanes and get things going in transition by recording steals has been incredible. Johnson is another feel-good story for the Hawks, as he is certainly at the top of the conversation for the Most Improved Player award.

13. Phoenix Suns (-3)

Record: 12-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (W11), at NOP (L2), at MIA (L10), at ORL (L5)

Upcoming schedule: at UTA (12/13), vs. POR (12/15)

Kevin Durant, who recently returned from a calf injury, is back on the Phoenix Suns' injury list with a sprained ankle. The good news is that this is not a serious ankle sprain and he should be able to return to the court in one to two weeks. However, the bad news is that Durant is the pinnacle of the Suns' roster, despite Devin Booker and Bradley Beal being more than capable of leading the team. It is also worth mentioning that starting center Jusuf Nurkic is out with a thigh contusion, leaving Phoenix depleted in the frontcourt.

Regardless if Durant is playing or not, the bottom line is that the Suns need to get better defensively. This team currently ranks 21st in defensive rating and is giving up an average of 113.9 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league. Until the Suns can tighten things up on defense, they will be hovering around mediocrity in the Western Conference.

14. Milwaukee Bucks (-)

Record: 12-11 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (W21), vs. ATL (L15), at BOS (L6), at BKN (W5)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (12/10)*, TBD

*NBA Cup quarterfinals

The Milwaukee Bucks have won 10 of their last 13 games, resulting in their climb up the NBA power rankings. Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting together an MVP-like season in Milwaukee, and this team is finally whole again with Khris Middleton back on the floor. Could a win over Orlando and punching their ticket to Las Vegas ultimately be the turning point for the Bucks?

Doc Rivers and his staff seem to think so, as they are treating the NBA Cup like the playoffs right now. We saw the Indiana Pacers do something similar last year en route to making the Eastern Conference Finals, so perhaps the Bucks can manifest similarly winning during the NBA Cup.

15. Denver Nuggets (-3)

Record: 12-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (W4), at CLE (L12), at WAS (L9), at ATL (W30)

Upcoming schedule: at LAC (12/13)

When Nikola Jokic is in the game, the Denver Nuggets are the league's best offensive team. When Jokic sits, the Nuggets are the worst offensive team in the league. If that doesn't spell MVP for Jokic, I truly don't know what does.

What this season comes down to for the Nuggets is whether Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and the Nuggets' youth can finally be consistent next to Jokic. Denver's big man can't be the only one performing at a high level, yet he continues to put the team on his back and keep them in games they have no right being in. Although a 30-point win over Atlanta looks good, this was following a nine-point loss against the Washington Wizards… yes, you read that right.

It is hard to look at the Nuggets and feel confident in their chances of contending in the West right now even though Jokic is having the best season of his career.

16. Miami Heat (+4)

Record: 12-10 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (L19), vs. LAL (W41), vs. PHX (W10), vs. CLE (W9)

Upcoming schedule: vs. TOR (12/12)

It appears as if the Miami Heat are starting to find their footing. Three straight wins for the Heat, including their most recent victory over the Cavs, have given the Heat sole possession of fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The story for Miami's offense has not been Jimmy Butler, but Tyler Herro. Over his last seven games, Herro is averaging 26.0 points per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from three-point range. If he keeps this up, Herro could be on his way to his first All-Star Game appearance.

17. Sacramento Kings (+1)

Record: 12-13 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (W9), at MEM (L5), at SAS (W27), vs. UTA (W44)

Upcoming schedule: at NOP (12/12)

Although their last two wins were against the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz, the Sacramento Kings won their last two games with a positive point differential of 71 points. Ever since putting Malik Monk into the starting lineup, the Kings' offense has opened up and they are beginning to look like threats in the Western Conference. Before the conclusion of 2024, Sacramento will face the Los Angeles Lakers three times, along with a game against the Nuggets. These four games could wind up telling the tale of how the remainder of this season will go for the Kings.

18. Los Angeles Lakers (-5)

Record: 13-11 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (L39), at MIA (L41), at ATL (L2), vs. POR (W9)

Upcoming schedule: at MIN (12/13), vs. MEM (12/15)

Anthony Davis is one of the best defensive players in the league. Unfortunately, even he hasn't been able to solve the Lakers' defensive woes, as this team that doesn't give any effort on that side of the court. That is why LA lost by 39 points to the Timberwolves and 41 points to the Heat last week. The Lakers are now 13-11 on the season and lack the intensity to be considered real contending threats. It is also worth noting that LeBron James' isn't 100 percent healthy, as he missed his first game of the season in the team's nine-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

19. San Antonio Spurs (-4)

Record: 12-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHX (L11), vs. CHI (L15), vs. SAC (L27), vs. NOP (W5)

Upcoming schedule: at POR (12/13), vs. MIN (12/15)

A 12-12 record is a good place for the San Antonio Spurs to be right now. Even though they let some games slip by, the Spurs are still a younger team learning one another and growing in the Western Conference. The key to the Spurs finally taking that next step forward lies on offense. More specifically, getting off to fast starts and maintaining leads heading into the second half. Should San Antonio be able to figure this out, they will be a team nobody wants to run into.

20. Chicago Bulls (+4)

Record: 10-15 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (W26), at SAS (W15), vs. IND (L9), vs. PHI (L8)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (12/13)

Two straight double-digit wins to begin the week were quickly forgotten by two consecutive losses for the Chicago Bulls, a team that seems inevitable to make moves at the trade deadline. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic remain on the trade block, as Vucevic is quietly putting together a very attractive season. The veteran big man is averaging 21.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4 percent from three-point range. It would come as a major surprise if he isn't moved to a contending team before February 6.

21. Detroit Pistons (+1)

Record: 10-15 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (L21), at BOS (L10), at NYK (W9)

Upcoming schedule: at BOS (12/12)

There is a lot to like about the Detroit Pistons right now despite still being ranked in the bottom 10 of the NBA power rankings. Cade Cunningham will be a first-time All-Star for the Pistons, and he has allowed this young team to see immediate growth this year by averaging 23.9 points, 9.4 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game. When it comes to rebounding and dishing out assists, Detroit is one of the best teams in the league, which is why JB Bickerstaff's group is certainly a team to keep an eye on in the NBA and in the power rankings.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (+5)

Record: 7-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (W6), vs. ORL (L4), vs. ORL (W8), at CHI (W8)

Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (12/13)

Finally, the Philadelphia 76ers are starting to look like the competitive team many imagined they would be. The Sixers have won four of their last six games and Joel Embiid is back on the court with Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. However, how long will this last? Embiid hasn't been healthy all season, and the 76ers still need a lot of time to form chemistry with one another on the court. All Philadelphia can do, and needs to do at this point, is win games. If the Sixers can win at least four of their final eight games in 2024, they will be in a solid position to rise in the NBA power rankings heading into the back half of the 2024-25 season.

23. Brooklyn Nets (-6)

Record: 10-14 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (L26), vs. IND (W9), vs. MIL (L5)

Upcoming schedule: at MEM (12/13)

The Brooklyn Nets came close to moving to 11-13 on the season against Milwaukee on Sunday, but Giannis was too much for them to handle. Jordi Fernandez and the Nets are still going through a rebuild at the moment, but the first-year head coach has done a fabulous job of making sure his group is ready to play every single night, no matter who is available and who the opponent is. That speaks volumes to the culture that is being built in Brooklyn. While they may be moving down in the NBA power rankings, the Nets' future is beginning to look a lot more promising.

24. Indiana Pacers (-3)

Record: 10-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (L11), at BKN (L9), at CHI (W9), vs. CHA (L4)

Upcoming schedule: at PHI (12/13), vs. NOP (12/15)

The one team that has been sinking in the NBA power rankings to this point is the Indiana Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton isn't the same All-Star-level threat he was a season ago, and this team is getting pummeled in the interior when it comes to rebounding. Not to mention, Indiana is still a very weak defensive team that gives up points at a premium. Now five games under .500, the Pacers are going to have to climb a steep hill to get back to being relevant in the East.

25. Charlotte Hornets (+1)

Record: 7-17 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (L6), at NYK (L24), vs. CLE (L14), at IND (W4)

Upcoming schedule: at CHI (12/13)

Without LaMelo Ball over their last six games, the Charlotte Hornets have posted a 1-5 record, with their lone win coming on Sunday against the Pacers in Indianapolis. In his second season, Brandon Miller has continued to rise to the occasion and step up for the Hornets. He has led the team in scoring each of the last six games LaMelo has missed, and he is now averaging 22.1 points per game on the season. If they can ever be fully healthy, perhaps the Hornets will be able to start trending in the right direction under first-year head coach Charles Lee, as well as with Ball and Miller carrying the offense.

26. Toronto Raptors (-1)

Record: 7-17 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (W11), vs. OKC (L38), vs. DAL (L7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (12/9), at MIA (12/12)

Despite being ranked No. 26 in the NBA power rankings, the Toronto Raptors aren't that bad of a team. A 7-17 record may say otherwise, but the Raptors have the potential to go on a run and get back to competing in the play-in region of the standings with Scottie Barnes healthy. That has been Toronto's problem, as injuries have limited their potential. Outside of losing by 38 points to the Thunder, Toronto was competitive in their win over Indiana, and they were close to beating the Mavericks in their last game.

27. Portland Trail Blazers (-4)

Record: 8-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (L22), vs. UTA (L42), at LAL (L9)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (12/13), at PHX (12/15)

The Portland Trail Blazers have lost eight of their last 10 games and have failed to reach 100 points in five of these losses. Their offense is turning into a problem for Chauncey Billups' group, as the Blazers seem to look out of sorts at times despite having Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant, and Anfernee Simons as high-level offensive threats. Tensions seem to be running high in Portland, as Billups recently benched Ayton and challenged his demeanor on the court. Could Ayton possibly be on the move soon?

28. New Orleans Pelicans (+1)

Record: 5-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (L12), vs. PHX (W2), vs. OKC (L10), at SAS (L5)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (12/12), at IND (12/15)

CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray recently returned from injuries for the New Orleans Pelicans, as did Herb Jones and Brandon Ingram. Unfortunately, Ingram is back on the injury list with Zion Williamson due to a severe ankle sprain that could sideline him indefinitely. Without Ingram or Williamson healthy, the Pelicans are losing games and are now 5-20 on the season. At this point, it is time to throw this season behind them, as the Pelicans aren't going to be going anywhere now that they are 15 games below .500 and near the bottom of the NBA power rankings. The question here revolves around who they will move at the trade deadline for future assets.

29. Utah Jazz (-1)

Record: 5-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L27), at POR (W42), at SAC (L44)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHX (12/13)

It is pretty weird to see the Utah Jazz decimate the Blazers by 42 points and then immediately lose by 44 points to the Kings. Then again, it is the Jazz we are discussing here, so any loss shouldn't be all that surprising. Utah is now 13 games below .500 on the season and has yet to win back-to-back games this year. It is only a matter of time before Danny Ainge looks to move secondary players on his roster for draft picks and future assets.

30. Washington Wizards (-)

Record: 3-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (L31), vs. DAL (L36), vs. DEN (W9), vs. MEM (L38)

Upcoming schedule: at CLE (12/13), vs. BOS (12/15)

Once again, the Washington Wizards are at the bottom of the NBA power rankings. Three losses by 31 or more points surrounded a nine-point victory over Nikola Jokic's Nuggets this past week. Funny enough, the Wizards were able to beat the Nuggets despite Jokic's career-high 55 points. It took Jordan Poole having a career night himself to get a win over the Nuggets, as Poole went for 39 points and nine made triples. The 16-game losing streak is no more, as the Wizards will look to start fresh with another losing streak on Friday when they play the Cavaliers.