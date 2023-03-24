Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to face the Golden State Warriors in the second leg of a four-game stand away from home. The Sixers are looking to win their 50th game of the season. Ahead of the 10:00 P.M. EST tip-off, Philly fans everywhere have one big question on their minds: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Warriors

Embiid is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with right calf tightness. In the Sixers’ win against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Embiid did not play in the second half after experiencing a calf issue in the first half. Doc Rivers said that he expects Embiid to should be ready to play against Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

As the Sixers approach the playoffs, they know that health is of the utmost importance as they pursue a championship. Embiid and James Harden, who have dealt with injuries at various points this season and during last year’s playoffs, are making sure they’re fully ready and healthy at the end of the regular season.

Embiid is one of three injuries on the Sixers’ side as Harden is also listed as questionable after missing Philly’s last game. The same is true for Jalen McDaniels. For the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala are out.

The question of if Joel Embiid is playing tonight vs. the Warriors will not be answered until close to game time. The MVP frontrunner will certainly want to play but the Sixers may also play it safe and keep him on the bench.