The Cavs could cash in on a Isaac Okoro deal at the NBA trade deadline. But is it the right move for Cleveland?

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers are the hottest team in basketball, they aren't flawless. They could always use another bigger wing that can rebound and hit from three-point range, but so could every team in the NBA. Players in that vein are a premium commodity, and for a team that's asset-starved like the Cavs, it is hard to add a player like that on the fly.

That and considering Cleveland is working on razor-thin margins against the luxury tax threshold, making a big-time upgrade might not be possible for the Cavs this trade deadline.

That, of course, can change if Cleveland explores the possibility of trading reserve swingman Isaac Okoro leading up to the deadline. Okoro is playing in the final year of his rookie contract, facing restricted free agency this summer after he and the Cavs couldn't agree on a contract extension.

Okoro has been on a tear after not coming to terms on a deal – averaging career-best numbers across the board and, more importantly, taking three-pointers with confidence. But the better he plays Okoro could become more expensive for Cleveland, to the point where the Cavs may not want to foot the bill.

Okoro Out?

With some uncertainty surrounding Okoro's long-term future with the team, he could be on the move. Okoro is a name garnering plenty of interest as the trade market heats up, via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. With how well Okoro has played in a contract year, Scotto shares that Okoro could make upward of $14 million annually on his next contract, which is more than the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

Granted, Cleveland has the option to match any offer Okoro gets as a free agent, and if it's something they aren't willing to pay, they can formulate a sign and trade with Okoro's new team to get compensation in return.

To avoid that song and dance, the Cavs could cash in on Okoro playing to his potential, getting the best possible return, and avoiding the headaches that come with sign-and-trade deals. But, with Okoro playing so well, is it the right time to trade the impressive wing? Especially when Okoro, the team's best point of attack defender, has become invaluable to how the Cavs operate most nights?

Well, the answer is no, and Cleveland is instead facing a problem this summer by worrying about Okoro's future with the team. When looking at everyone else on the roster, the Cavs don't have a player that can hold a candle to what Okoro gives on defense or, in the eyes of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, what no other player in the NBA can do. Couple that with the eight to ten points that Okoro chips in as a reserve most nights and it makes the argument for trading Okoro right away feel like a fool's errand.

Besides, Cleveland might lock him up immediately, depending on how this playoff run goes for the Cavs, and never let Okoro test free agency. If things go really well and Donovan Mitchell commits to the team long-term, then the concerns that come with going into the luxury tax threshold when signing Okoro will also go to the wayside.

Either way, trading Okoro would cause more harm than good for Cleveland with days to go until the trade deadline and the juice just isn't worth the squeeze.