The Cleveland Cavaliers brought home a massive Summer League championship win on Monday night in a star-studded game that had NBA Twitter abuzz.

Led by ex-Eastern Michigan and Memphis Tigers star Emoni Bates and Cavs star Evan Mobley's brother Isaiah, Cleveland knocked off the Cam Whitmore-led Rockets by a score of 99-78 in Las Vegas.

The Cavs have been involved with numerous Jarrett Allen trade rumors recently but appear set to ride the waves with their young core in 2023. Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell has traded Twitter messages with a WNBA star while enjoying the offseason following a solid 2022-2023 campaign.

Mobley scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds on Monday, pacing the Cavs with a powerful title game performance that earned him MVP honors.

Isaiah Mobley is the NBA 2K24 Summer League Finals MVP 🏆 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/WBNf4kJyBO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 18, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Isaiah Mobley’s jumper puts the Cavs up 20 after 3 quarters! pic.twitter.com/JCQ368lobs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 18, 2023

“He was awesome,” one fan said about Mobley after the game. “LET EM KNOW!!!” another fan said on the Cavs' Twitter page.

The Cavs led by just seven points at the half before Mobley and company took over. The Rockets got 14 points from small forward Cam Whitmore, who was projected to go in the top ten of the 2023 NBA Draft but slipped to pick 20.

Whitmore was named MVP of the 2023 Summer League, adding to the Rockets' hopes for their own collection of young talent this coming season. Cavs guard Sam Merrill, who played his college ball at Utah State, also made the all-Summer League First Team alongside Whitmore, Keyonte George of the Utah Jazz, Hunter Thompson of the Denver Nuggets, and Orlando Robinson of the Miami Heat.

Bates made the second team for the Cavs. Recently, the former number two national recruit behind his former college teammate and current Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren revealed that two NBA superstars have helped him in his transition to the league, adding to high hopes for the talented, multi-dimensional forward.