The New York Islanders have had a rather disappointing last two seasons. In 2020 and 2021, the Islanders went on some incredible runs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In fact, they came within one win of the Stanley Cup Final in both seasons. Recently, though, the Islanders have not played to the same standard.

The Islanders missed the playoffs altogether in 2022. New York found themselves back in the playoffs in 2023, facing the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round. However, they just didn't match up. Carolina won the series in six games, leaving the Islanders needing to lick their wounds and get ready for this season.

New York remains largely unchanged from last season. They didn't make a major splash in NHL Free Agency. And while they tried to swing a major trade, nothing came to pass. As a result, this team must rely on major development from within. Keeping that in mind, here are a few New York Islanders breakout candidates to watch this season.

Simon Holmstrom

Simon Holmstrom entered the NHL as a first-round pick of the Islanders in 2019. He didn't receive his first taste of NHL action until last season. And he didn't really show a ton in his first year. He played 50 games, scoring six goals and nine points. This year, the Islanders need more from him.

So far, the young Swedish forward has received a bit of an uptick in playing time. Holmstrom averaged a little over 11 minutes a night in 2022-23. This season, he's averaged a little over 12 and a half. It's not a major spike, but any increased ice time gives a player more opportunities to prove themselves on the ice.

There are things for the 22-year-old to work on. A major facet for him to improve is his shooting. If the Islanders forward can find ways to shoot the puck more often, the goals will come. And he'll provide a much-needed scoring punch for this New York team in the process.

Oliver Wahlstrom

One year prior to Holmstrom's selection, the Islanders selected Oliver Wahlstrom in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft. Unlike Holmstrom, however, Wahlstrom has had his fair share of opportunities in the NHL. And yet, he hasn't produced much. His best season to date came in 2021-22, where he scored 13 goals and 24 points in 73 games.

This season, Wahlstrom has to show something. His ice time is currently down, as he's averaging just over 10 minutes a night. Injuries have played a role in his lack of production. For instance, a knee injury ended his season last December. But the 23-year-old Maine native needs to be more consistent.

There are signs of progress, to be fair. Wahlstrom sparked Bo Horvat's line when the Islanders played the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Head coach Lane Lambert has also praised Wahlstrom's defensive efforts this year, as well. If he can put all of this together while finding his scoring touch, he can be the type of winger the team envisioned when they drafted him.

Alexander Romanov

Somewhat keeping with the first-round theme, the Islanders used a first-round pick to get Alexander Romanov in 2022. However, that was through a trade. New York traded their first-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens as the Habs swung a major draft-floor deal for then-Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach.

Romanov is not the most offensively inclined defenseman, which makes the cost of the trade a bit eye-opening. However, he is extremely solid in his own end. His pairing with Ryan Pulock this season has proved to be the team's best pairing so far. The two have meshed well, as Pulock's style of play has allowed the 23-year-old Romanov to better follow his instincts on the ice.

Romanov is shaping up to be a great addition for the Islanders. But there's still work to be done. If his pairing with Pulock continues to be a success, then New York is in good shape moving forward this year.