The New York Islanders are looking for a spark. They aren't necessarily out of the playoff hunt. However, they certainly have an uphill battle if they want to make the playoffs. With the NHL Trade Deadline less than two weeks away, New York has some decisions to make regarding their approach.
On one hand, the team could start building for the future. The prospect pool on Long Island isn't exactly stacked. Furthermore, they have one of the oldest rosters in the entire league. Only three teams have an older average age on their roster than the Islanders do. Injecting some youthful energy could go a long way.
On the other hand, the Islanders could simply patch their holes and go for it. New York is nine points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. But if they can make the right moves, there is a chance they make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring.
These next two weeks are vital for the Islanders. Their performance will determine how New York approaches the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline. And it could determine the course of the organization for the next few years. Suffice it to say, things are rather intriguing on Long Island. With this in mind, here is the dream scenario for the Islanders at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.
What the Islanders need
The one area New York doesn't really need is goaltending. Star puck-stopper Ilya Sorokin has stood tall for the Islanders over the last few seasons. That especially rings true this year given the team's defensive woes. New York has struggled with keeping the puck out of the net this year, which is rather uncharacteristic.
However, New York also needs some offensive firepower as well. Most of the team's offense runs through the same four players. And one of those players is a defenseman. The Islanders need to add some forward depth at some point. And they need forwards who can contribute goals no matter where they play in the lineup.
The Islanders already have a complicated NHL Trade Deadline ahead of them. That said, it gets even more complicated when you consider their needs. So, what exactly does a dream scenario for the Islanders look like? How should New York approach the March 8 deadline?
An NHL Trade Deadline balancing act
The Islanders appear more likely to buy this year. However, they are also likely to be cautious when it comes to the deals they make. New York won't want to mortgage their future for short-term gain. So the dream scenario for the Islanders involves a balancing act between acquiring players who can help out now and in the future.
New York should target young players both on the back end and among their forward group. On defense, there are a few interesting names. Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg has found his name in trade rumors this year, for instance. The Columbus Blue Jackets have Andrew Peeke and Adam Boqvist as potential options, as well.
When it comes to forwards, there are also names to keep an eye on. New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko, a former second-overall pick, could benefit from a change of scenery. Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev and Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost are other potential options to consider.
The Islanders need a lot. New York needs an injection of youth, offensive power, and defensive prowess. It's hard to acquire all of that in one NHL Trade Deadline. However, if they can find a way to make one or two moves, it could go a long way both short term and long term.