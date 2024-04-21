The New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes in game two of their playoff series. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Islanders-Hurricanes prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Islanders dropped the first game of this series on Saturday night. New York scored just one goal in the loss. That one goals came off the stick of Kyle MacLean, and was assisted by Anders Lee and Alexander Romanov. The Islanders had Semyon Varlamov in net for the game, and he made 23 saves on 25 shots in the loss.
The Hurricanes are the second seed in the Metropolitan division as they host the Islanders for game two of their playoff series. In game one, the Hurricanes scored two times in the third period to win the game 3-1. Martin Necas, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Stefan Noesen were the three goal scorers for the Hurricanes in the win. Frederik Andersen was the starter in net for Carolina, and he made 33 saves on 34 shots in the win.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Islanders-Hurricanes Game 2 Odds
New York Islanders: +1.5 (-146)
Moneyline: +190
Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+122)
Moneyline: -235
Over: 5.5 (+100)
Under: 5.5 (-122)
How to Watch Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 2
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: ESPN2
Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win
New York will have to play well in the defensive zone if they want to at least cover this spread. They did allow just two real goals in game one as the third one was actually an empty-netter. The Islanders' goaltenders were pretty good in the regular season as they had the seventh-best save percentage in the NHL. New York needs to make sure they do not allow shot after shot on net, but they will be able to make more saves. If the Islanders can have a good game in the defensive zone, they will cover this spread.
Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Hurricanes held the Islanders to just one goal in the first game, but that should not come as a surprise. Carolina was the fourth-best team in the NHL when it comes to goaltending. They allowed 2.57 goals per game, and the least amount of shots during the regular season. The Hurricanes have played very well in the defensive zone all season, and that should continue in this game.
The Islanders scored less than three goals per game in the regular season, and just one goal in game one of this series. The Hurricanes will be able to play well in the defensive zone once again. In fact, at home this season, the Hurricanes have allowed just 2.41 goals per game. They are much better on their home ice, and that is exactly where this game is being played.
Final Islanders-Hurricanes Prediction and Pick
This is going to be another good game. These teams played each other extremely tough in the regular season, and game one of their playoff series was an awesome watch, as well. When it comes to picking a winner, I am going to choose the Hurricanes. Carolina has been great in net, and the defensive zone in general, and that will play to their advantage in this game.
Final Islanders-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-235)