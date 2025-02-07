The New York Islanders are challenging for the Eastern Conference Wild Card at this time. New York entered the season hoping to challenge for the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again. They started the decade by going back-to-back to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, they have not had the same postseason success in recent years.

New York hired Patrick Roy as head coach midway through last season. There was hope that a full offseason with Roy could help the Islanders this year. Unfortunately, it has not worked out that way. The Islanders have languished near the bottom of the Eastern Conference for most of the 2024-25 campaign.

Things have certainly changed in recent weeks, however. The Islanders are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. And as a result, they have brought themselves back into the Wild Card race in the East. Entering play Friday, New York trailed the Detroit Red Wings by four points for the final playoff berth in their conference.

Should the Islanders hit another snag, selling at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline certainly makes sense. However, it appears as if general manager Lou Lamiorello is not interested in selling. Even before this recent surge, the Islanders general manager mentioned not wanting to trade Brock Nelson despite the veteran forward being a pending free agent.

If New York continues playing well, or if Lamiorello decides to buy regardless of performance, they will have some interesting options to pursue. However, they need to be cognizant of their long-term future with any move they make. Thankfully, there is one player who has recently popped up in trade rumors that could make an impact now and for years to come.

Avalanche's Casey Mittelstadt is an Islanders trade fit

The Colorado Avalanche traded for Casey Mittelstadt at last year's NHL Trade Deadline. It was a surprising move to some extent. Mittelstadt was the leading scorer of the Buffalo Sabres at the time. And at 25 years old, it felt a bit soon for the Sabres to ship him out of town.

The Avalanche needed a second-line center, though. They were willing to part with former fourth-overall pick Bowen Byram, as well. So Mittelstadt joined Colorado midseason. It took some time for him to acclimate to his new surroundings. He eventually settled in, though, and went on to score nine points in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

This season, Mittelstadt stormed out of the gate. It seemed as if the former top-10 pick was on his way to a true breakout season. To be fair, he remains on pace for a near-50-point season. But his nine goals and 32 points through 56 games are a bit disappointing, given how he began the season.

The Avalance are looking for a second-line center once again. The Islanders have Nelson, who could fit Colorado's lineup rather nicely. New York does not appear interested in giving the veteran away, though. Perhaps the two sides can come together on a proverbial “hockey trade.” The Avalanche land Nelson while Mittelstadt heads to Long Island.

Mittelstadt could help provide some scoring depth with all the injuries the Islanders are dealing with. When the team gets healthy, Mittelstadt could be a very effective middle-six center for the Islanders. He could also see some time on the power play, which New York would certainly welcome. They have the worst power-play unit in the league, converting on just 12% of opportunities, according to ESPN.

Mittelstadt fits the Islanders now and in the future. Moreover, this move allows New York to get something out of Nelson and avoid losing him in the summer. There certainly could be more moving parts in this deal. But in the end, it could be a win-win trade for all involved.