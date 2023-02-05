After acquiring Bo Horvat ahead of the NHL All-Star break, the New York Islanders have announced a long-term extension to keep him with the organization for the foreseeable future. On Sunday, the Islanders announced that Horvat and the team were in agreement on an eight-year deal, via NHL.com.

Elliotte Friedman indicates that the Horvat contract extension has an average annual value of $8.5 million, meaning he’s collecting $68 million throughout the life of his eight-year deal.

Horvat was the Islanders’ third representative at the All-Star Game this weekend, joining new teammates Ilya Sorokin and Brock Nelson in Florida. He’s yet to feature in a game for the Islanders, but figures to join the team and have a prominent role after the break.

Horvat was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Vancouver Canucks just after the organization replaced head coach Bruce Boudreau with Rick Tocchet. Horvat was dealt to the Islanders in exchange for Anthony Beauvilier, Aatu Raty, and a conditional first-round pick.

The 27-year-old center is off to a sensational start to the season. With 31 goals in 49 games, Horvat has already matched the career-best goalscoring figure he set last season in 21 fewer games. He’s eighth in the NHL with his 31 goals at the All-Star break, and should provide a significant boost to a lackluster Islanders offense that has the second-worst power-play success rate in hockey and often struggles to score goals.

Horvat is a great addition for the Islanders, who will look to sneak into the playoffs this season. After securing him to a long-term deal, their mid-season trade looks like a total bargain now.