The New York Islanders have made a huge splash ahead of the NHL trade deadline, snagging one of the market’s top forwards in Bo Horvat. The Islanders announced the trade on Monday, including the full details. As part of the deal, the Islanders are acquiring Horvat, while sending Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a conditional first-round pick to Vancouver.

It’s a huge acquisition for the Islanders as they look to claw back into the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.

The first-round pick in the deal is reportedly lottery protected.

There are plenty of teams and fanbases that will be disappointed to have missed out on Horvat at the deadline. He was widely considered one of the most coveted trade pieces in the league, and the Islanders moved proactively to snap him up before other teams got too advanced in talks.

Horvat, formerly the Canucks captain, is off to a torrid start to the season in 2022-23. In 49 games, Horvat has 54 points, including 31 goals which ranks eighth in all of hockey. The 27-year-old is due for a new contract after this season, though it’s unclear if the Islanders will be putting forth an offer, or if this is more of a rental move.

As for the return, Beauvillier, 25, is a former first-round pick, though he’s never recorded more than 39 points in a single season. This year, across 49 games, Beauvillier has 20 points including nine goals. Raty, a 20-year-old lefty, was the Isles’ second-round pick in 2021. He’s featured in 12 games this year with a total of two points.

Horvat will certainly slot in alongside the top six forwards for the Islanders, and will look to provide a major boost to the team’s power play unit, which ranks 31st (second worst) in all of hockey with a 15.54 percent success rate. Horvat has 11 power play goals this season, while the Islanders have just 23 as a team.