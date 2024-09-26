The New York Islanders added some depth in NHL Free Agency in order to contend for a playoff spot. While 2024 free agency has long since ended, 2025 free agency groundwork will begin sometime soon. For the Islanders, part of this work concerns forward Brock Nelson. But Nelson isn't looking to rush anything.

Nelson is a free agent after this season. He has emerged as one of the Islanders' best goal-scorers in recent years. Nelson has scored 30+ goals in each of the last three seasons. In saying this, a contract extension before the 2024-25 campaign is not something he is too concerned with.

“I'm indifferent,” Nelson said following Wednesday's practice, via The Hockey News. “I know that's the backside of it, but at the same time, right now, it's just about coming in here, working, playing, having fun, and worrying about your game. “All of that will sort itself out. I'm pretty comfortable with Lou [Lamoriello], and I have a great relationship with him. We'll sort things out and see how it plays out.”

Brock Nelson could be an Islanders lifer

Brock Nelson entered the NHL as a first-round pick of the Islanders in 2010. The Warroad, Minnesota native did not make his NHL debut until the 2013 Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, he has more than earned his spot on the New York roster ever since.

Nelson broke out with a 42-point season in 2014-15. Since then, he has provided consistent offense for the Islanders. He has aided his team in two separate deep playoff runs, as well. They made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020 as well as the Stanley Cup Semifinal during the 2020-21 bubble season.

As mentioned, he has stepped things up over the last three seasons. He has scored 30+ goals in each of the last three years. In 2023-24, he scored 34 goals and 69 points in 82 games. In the playoffs, Nelson added two goals and four points.

To this point, Nelson has played his entire career with the Islanders. Whether his career continues with them is dependant on his upcoming contract negotiations. His experience with the franchise may point to why he feels comfortable putting things off until later on.

Nelson likely won't receive a long-term contract. He is 33 years old and will turn 34 on October 15. In saying this, having Nelson signed could be an important piece of business for New York before the season ends. It will certainly be interesting to see if the two sides can agree to terms on a new deal before NHL Free Agency opens in 2025.