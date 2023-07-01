The New York Islanders and goaltender Ilya Sorokin agreed to an eight-year extension carrying an $8.25 million average annual value, according to NHL insider Chris Johnston. Sorokin is one of the NHL's best goaltenders and last season led the hockey league in shutouts (six).

Sorokin, who is 27 years old, will have his new deal kick in after his current deal ends. He is set to earn $4 million this year.

He finished with a 31-22-7 record this season. He averaged 2.34 goals allowed per game, which ranked No. 6 in the NHL, and had a save percentage of 92.4, the third-best mark in the league.

Sorokin and the Islanders advanced to the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, where they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games. Carolina went on to the Eastern Conference Final before it lost to the Florida Panthers.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sorokin's extension is the biggest priority the Islanders needed to address. Now, they can look forward to building their team to try and make a deeper playoff run.

New York was in its first season under coach Lane Lambert. The Islanders had success under Barry Trotz, who led the Washington Capitals to the 2018 Stanley Cup championship, with back-to-back appearances in the Eastern Conference Final. However, they missed the playoffs in 2021-22 and had a coaching change.

Ilya Sorokin was picked by the New York Islanders with the No. 78 selection in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He has been New York's goaltender for the last three seasons, posting a combined record of 70-46-18.