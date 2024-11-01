The New York Islanders play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night but will do so without their star forward. Mathew Barzal has an upper-body injury that will keep him out of the game. According to the team's official social media account, he has returned to Long Island to undergo testing from team doctors.

“Isles Injury Update: Mat Barzal has returned to Long Island due to an upper body injury,” the team reported. “A time frame will be announced after he sees team doctors.”

The Islanders came into the season with a solid first line of Bo Horvat, Anthony Duclair, and Barzal. They lost Duclair after just a few games to a groin injury. He is out for 4-6 weeks. Now, Barzal could be out for an extended period as well. All of that comes as the team struggles to score goals.

The Islanders have the fewest goals in the entire league through October with 21. Barzal has not registered an even-strength point yet, so he is part of the problem. Patrick Roy's squad needs to get it together quickly to make the playoffs this season. They enter November 1 in last place in the Eastern Conference and now are missing their top two wingers for an important game.

Islanders must fix scoring woes to salvage their season

The Islanders have had offensive woes since Lou Lamoriello came to Long Island in 2018. From Barry Trotz to Lane Lambert and now Patrick Roy, each coach has not been able to crack the code. They had already been shutout four times in ten games before losing their best forward.

Horvat will get a massive spotlight shined on him with Barzal's absence. According to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News, he was playing with Anders Lee and JG Pageau. The veteran trio will have to lead the offense out of this dark time, as they are desperate for points. After getting zero points from two games against the Ducks and Blue Jackets, Friday's game against the Sabres is as much of a must-win as a game in November can be.

Roy has kept his second line together, with rookie Maxim Tsyplakov and veteran Kyle Palmieri flanking Brock Nelson. Casey Cizikas is lined up between Pierre Engvall and Simon Holmstrom. Hudson Fasching, Kyle MacLean, and Oliver Wahlstrom make up the fourth line. While this is not how the team wanted to come into the season, it's the group that has to score in a game they need to have.