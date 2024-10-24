The New York Islanders were dealt a blow last weekend when Anthony Duclair suffered a scary injury against the Montreal Canadiens and they've now received some clarity on his situation.

Duclair is set to miss the next 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Thursday. The Canadian inked a four-year deal with New York back in July and had been playing well so far, scoring two goals and tallying an assist. Duclair split time between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the San Jose Shark last season.

While it didn't look like a serious injury, Duclair evidently tweaked his groin while taking a hard fall:

This is unfortunate news for the Islanders, who were relying on Duclair to be a key piece for them. A month isn't a super long time, but his absence will hurt. New York is already struggling to score the puck, ranking 30th in the NHL with just 2.17 goals per game. That's despite ranking third in shots on goal with 33.2 per night. You can see the inefficiency.

The Islanders are expected to call up a forward from the AHL to replace Duclair on the roster for the time being. NY is 2-2-2 so far, which puts them in seventh in the Metropolitan Division. Ilya Sorokin is shining in between the posts, posting a 1.33 GAA and .947 save percentage in three games so far. He's a big reason this squad is staying afloat right now. Semyon Varlamov hasn't been as solid, conceding 10 goals in just three appearances.

New York will need Matthew Barzal in particular to really pick it up with Duclair out. He's only scored once in six outings while tallying two assists. The Isles were shut out by the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday and will be looking to move above .500 on Friday against the New Jersey Devils on the road.