The New York Islanders will not be seen with rainbow warmups in the pregame of their Pride Night Thursday assignment against the Vancouver Canucks at home. This decision has raised some eyebrows, just like when the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers also fumbled in their handling of the celebration.

“Unlike the Rangers, who pulled their plans to do so without explanation, the Islanders have never worn rainbow jerseys due to an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmups. The only ones they wear are mandated by the league: Hockey Fights Cancer, Military and St. Patrick’s Day,” per Ethan Sears of the New York Post.

It can be remembered that Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov decided not to wear the rainbow warmups before a game during a Philadelphia Pride Night celebration. As for the Rangers, they were supposed to wear the rainbow jerseys before a game at Madison Square Garden late last January but ultimately decided against it, causing controversy.

However, the Islanders are still going to be giving a donation to LGBT organizations.

“The Islanders will be making donations toward the LGBT Network and the New York Gay Hockey Association, as well as a series of other initiatives including Pride branding on their advertising boards and on the team’s social and digital platforms,” reports Sears.

The Islanders are on a roll, as they have extended their win streak to four games after taking care of business last Tuesday in a 4-0 win at home over the Seattle Kraken. They are 27-22-5 heading into the game versus the Canucks.