Islanders’ Noah Dobson fetches 3-year contract extension amid quiet offseason

The New York Islanders have had a disappointing offseason, failing to make much of a splash in free agency. After parting ways with Barry Trotz, fans were hopeful the team would make some big moves in order to buff up the roster for next season. While that hasn’t been the case, the Islanders did lock down a key part of their defense for the future. The Islanders announced on Monday that they signed star defender Noah Dobson to a three-year contract extension.

Dobson is due to make an average annual value of $4 million per year, and his contract will run through the 2024-25 season. It’s an important move for the Islanders, given that the 22-year-old has emerged as their most reliable defensive option, and also makes big plays in the attacking zone.

In 2021-22, Dobson registered 51 points across 80 games, third most on the team and the most among Islanders defenders. He averaged over 21 minutes on the ice per night, which led all Islanders skaters, and his 154 blocked shots were also a team-high.

Islanders fans have not hidden their frustrations over the lack of moves from the franchise this offseason. Locking down Dobson is important, but it won’t satisfy the fan base’s desire to land a big-name star. After missing out Nazem Kadri following his decision to sign a seven-year deal with the Calgary Flames, it seems likely that the Islanders enter the season with their current group, barring a late-offseason trade.

Dobson is entering his fourth season in the NHL and the team will hope he can take another sizeable leap now that he’s emerged as an everyday player. While it’s not the move fans were looking for, it’s still an important piece of business for the Islanders.