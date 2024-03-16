New York Islanders coach and NHL legend Patrick Roy is learning that coaching isn't all peaches and cream. The Islanders' leader is frustrated with how his team played in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

“Bottom line, we just gave that game away … I mean come on, we are better than this,” Roy said, per ESPN.

The Islanders gave up two goals in the third period to Ottawa; that turned out to be a major factor in the game. Roy will be seeing Ottawa's winger Brady Tkachuk in his nightmares. Tkachuk scored a hat trick in the contest, including netting the winning goal while the team was on a power play in overtime.

New York is now exasperated and in danger of losing a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The team is now 29-22-15 on the season following the loss. It was a game the team needed; the Senators are the worst team in the Atlantic Division. The Islanders had lost its previous two games by a combined 7-0 score before the Senators game.

Matt Martin and Kyle Palmieri scored for New York, who had won six games in a row earlier this season and seemed on cruise control before this skid. The team must now find a way to tighten its defense immediately and get the puck back in the opposing net.

The Islanders will try and right the ship, as the team takes on the New York Rangers on Sunday. The puck drops at 1:00 Eastern. The Rangers sit atop the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division.

 