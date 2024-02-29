The Ottawa Senators are a long shot to make a push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, and the recent injury news on Josh Norris doesn’t help their chances. The fifth-year center will miss an extended period due to an upper-body injury, though the Senators do not yet know the full extent of it, per Claire Hanna.
Ottawa's interim head coach Jacques Martin said that it's too early to tell how long Norris will be out but they'll have more information later on.
“There's not much you can do,” Martin said, per NHL.com. ” Those are things that you've got to take a positive attitude with, put the work in that's required to do, do the rehab that you have to do and then get back and working at it. It's just unfortunate because I thought Josh was probably playing his best hockey of the season for us.”
Norris piled up 30 points on 16 goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season. He was limited to eight games last season due to a shoulder injury that lingered into this season, where he missed all of preseason and Ottawa's first three regular season games.
That came off the back of a career year for the 24-year-old in 2021-22. Norris led the Senators with 35 goals that season, adding 20 assists as he established a career-high 55 points.
Along with Norris, the Senators will also be without defenseman Travis Hamonic for some time as he's week-to-week with an undisclosed injury.
Those are both devastating blows for the Senators, who are on track to miss the playoffs for a seventh consecutive season.